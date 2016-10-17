Criminal Charges — 10-17-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Jimmie Leonard Ward Jr., 41, of 501 Mulberry Ln. in Cherryville was charged on Oct. 13 with two counts of failure to appear and one count each of felon possessing firearm, possession of control substance schedule II, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Logan Daniel Heafner, 26, of 2393 Pleasant Grove Church Rd. in Crouse was charged on Oct. 13 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Leslie Katherine Shuford, 31, of 401 N. Grove St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 13 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II, possession of control substance schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Jimmy David Beard Jr., 47, of 1016 Aderholdt Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 13 with one count of trafficking methamphetamine. A $40,000 bond was set.
- Chad Eric Lowman, 37, of 1831 22nd St. Ne in Hickory was charged on Oct. 13 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $680 secured bond was set.
- Carl Steven Holmes, 45, of 3507 Treymore Dr. in Crouse was charged on Oct. 13 with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer and assault law enforcement officer.
- Sara Leanne Shipes, 30, of 2774 Hudson Poultry Rd. in Iron Station was charged on Oct. 13 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Phillip Eugene Thomas, 31, of 5321 Antler Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 13 with two counts of failure to appear. A $75,000 secured bond was set.
- Scotty Boyd Brittain, 33, of 7732 Hallman Mill Rd. in Vale was charged on Oct. 13 with one count of first degree trespassing.
- Jordan Tyler Dellinger, 26, of 7532 Point St. in Denver was charged on Oct. 13 with one count of failure to appear.
- George William Harris Jr., 30, of 1484 Timberhill Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 13 with one count each of felony larceny and buying or receiving stolen property. A $7,500 bond was set.
- Forrest Richard Bittner Chambless, 55, of 1345 Highland Bluff Ct. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 13 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule IV, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz, and second degree trespassing. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
