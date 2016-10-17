Commissioners set to discuss farmland preservation

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincoln County Soil and Water Conservation director Rick McSwain will approach the Board of Commissioners tonight, seeking support in protecting the farmlands of Lincoln County. If approved, the Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District will become the administering authority of conservation easements.

According to McSwain, a conservation easement is a written agreement between a landowner and a qualified conservation organization in which the landowner promises to keep the land for agricultural purposes. Essentially, the conservation organization purchases the authority to remove the development rights from the land, assuring that it is used solely for agricultural purposes and nothing else.

“Farmers are realizing the loss of farmland here in North Carolina and they’re thinking long-term about what happens to the farm after they pass away,” McSwain said. “A couple of farmers here in Lincoln County have actually approached us, wanting a conservation easement to ensure that their land will continue to be used for agricultural purposes. They know exactly where we stand in trying to protect agriculture so they felt better coming to us as opposed to a conservancy group from out of town. We’ve been considering this and now that the demand is here it has kind of been pushing from the opposite end, not from us down, but from the farmers up.”

In the last 10 years, North Carolina has lost more than 4,500 farms, according to a presentation put together by McSwain. In addition, land in farms has decreased by nearly 7 percent, a total loss of approximately 600,000 acres. With all signs pointing toward an upcoming boom in development in Lincoln County, McSwain is hoping to be proactive by implementing these conservation easements.

“We haven’t noticed much loss of land recently, but back in 2005 whenever we were sort of in a boom there was farmland being lost,” McSwain said. “The loss that we saw was more on the eastern end of the county as opposed to the western end. It’s our concern that we might start to see a loss of land again soon and we’re trying to express to the commissioners that it should be their concern too.”

There is funding available at the state and federal level to help ease the burden of purchasing easements. The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund was established by the North Carolina General Assembly back in 2005. The trust fund would not cover the total cost, however, and the remaining money would be the responsibility of either the landowner or conservation district through grants or in-kind contributions.

“There are certain things in Lincoln County that are very important from an agricultural standpoint,” McSwain said. “Lincoln County dairy farms rank third in the state in terms of milk production. As population continues to grow we need more and more food so we have got to keep that land available to grow that food for us to consume. Agriculture plays a huge role economically here in Lincoln County. It’s a trickle-down effect, if you lose agricultural land you’re impacting a lot of other different aspects of the economy.”

McSwain will address the Board of Commissioners at tonight’s meeting. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. inside the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.