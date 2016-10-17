Asbury Resource Center offers help to students

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

There are a lot of new beginnings happening at the recently opened Asbury Resource Center (ARC).

The old Asbury School building, located at 221 Salem Church Road in Lincolnton, was rehabilitated into a resource center for students in the county. The students are not only receiving much-needed supplies and clothing but are learning responsibility as well.

“The teachers are now aware of what we have available here and they are starting to utilize it,” United Way of Lincoln County Executive Director Kathy Vinzant said. “They can come and pick up what their students need so they can focus on their studies and not worry about holding their pants up, not having clothes that fit or being embarrassed or bullied. It’s just working.”

ARC was the brainchild of Asbury United Methodist Church and the United Way. Local businesses, community leaders and volunteers have helped with the donations, cleaning and rehabilitation of the building.

Many of rooms within the ARC have been transformed into store-like environments for the teachers or their students to browse for clothing, shoes, school supplies and even baby clothes and necessities.

One section of the resource center houses a teen pregnancy resource area so any student in Lincoln County who is having a baby can get some of the items they’ll need. There is also space to be utilized in the future for lounging, instruction and meeting space.

“A lot of them don’t have anything at all,” Asbury United Methodist Church pastor Ken Spencer said. “We have different visions for this space – a lot of the students want to continue to go to school and have their babies nearby so we are looking at the possibility of having some daycare available on site or where the student can come over and nurse or feed their children. It’s still in a bit of a dream phase.”

There’s a possibility of having some parenting and healthy cooking classes, or meeting with counselors, according to Vinzant. By taking these classes, the students could earn points to obtain larger items like baby strollers or a crib.

“Of course the things that they need they can have,” Vinzant said. “But we also want to teach them responsibility and how to make good choices.”

Spencer said the curriculum at Asbury Academy, Lincoln County’s alternative school, is about making good choices and positive outcomes and they want to continue teaching those skills at ARC, so it’s not just giving but teaching, too.

On Thursday, Asbury Academy teacher Tina McDowell was at ARC with four of her students showing them around the resource center.

“If these guys work hard during the week, they can come over and help sort clothing and earn points,” she said. “We are going to set up a schedule during the week that they can come over and help out.”

ARC is always in need of volunteers and donations, according to Vinzant. For more information, call the United Way office at (704) 732-8055.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard