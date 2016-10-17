Around Town — 10-17-16

TUESDAY

Supper

Fairfield, located across the street from the East Lincoln Library on Fairfield Forest Rd. in Denver will host a supper from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. with pintos or hot dogs, whichever you prefer. All donations are accepted. Everybody come and have a good time with good food and fellowship.

Health

Lincoln County Senior Services, located at 8160 Optimist Club Rd. in Denver will host their annual Health Fair. Ages 60 and up welcome. For more information please call (704) 732-9053.

Seminar

Denver: The Parish Nursing Team from St Peter by the Lake Episcopal Church, located at 8433 Fairfield Forest Rd. in Denver is hosting a presentation by Paul Anderson, Physical Therapist at Advanced Physical Therapy at 6:30 p.m. in Furr Hall. For more information please called (704) 483-1684.

WEDNESDAY



Speaker

Lauren Summey Smith, author of “God’s Got This” will be the guest speaker at Emanuel Reformed Church, located at 329 E. Main St. in Lincolnton on October 19, 2016 at 6:30pm.