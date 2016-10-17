Sports Briefs

Former NBA Player brings his story to East Lincoln Wednesday

The Chris Herren story is coming to East Lincoln High School.

Herren, a basketball legend from Fall River, Massachusetts dreamed of playing for his hometown Boston Celtics. As a high school all-american, he broke scoring records and was recruited by top colleges.

Herren was featured in Sports Illustrated and became the focus of an acclaimed book, Fall River Dreams. He realized his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA when he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1999, and traded to the Celtics the following season.

But Herron lost it all due to substance abuse.

Now, he has been alcohol and drug-free since August of 2008. Herren has refocused his life to put his sobriety and family above all else.

He shares his harrowing story of abuse and recovery in his memoir, Basketball Junkie, as well as in numerous interviews throughout the Emmy nominated ESPN Films documentary Unguarded, of which he is the subject.

Now Herren is sharing his story through inspiring presentations across the country. A tale of descent into addiction and a miraculous recovery and his new life mission: to share his story with audiences with hope of reaching at least one person and making a difference in their life.

Herren will be presenting his story at East Lincoln High on Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. The event is free to the public and seating is on a first-come basis.

Newton Elks Lodge to hold golf tournament

The Newton Elk’s Lodge will host their Third Annual John Leagon & Fred Britt Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, November 4 at the Lincoln Country Club.

The tournament honors Leagon and Britt, loyal and popular members of the Newton Elk’s Lodge #2042 for many years. The format for the tournament is captain’s choice with four players per team. A shotgun start is scheduled at noon, with registration and lunch beginning at 11 a.m.

Cost to play in the tournament is $80 per player or $320 per team. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, golfers gifts, one mulligan, one skirt shot, and discount beers on the course. Additional mulligans and skirt shots will be sold the day of the event for $10 each. Prizes, sponsor recognitions, and a cash bar reception will be held at the Newton Elks Lodge #2042 after the tournament.

A donation will be made in memory of John Leagon and Fred Britt to the Catawba Regional Hospice and to the American Heart Association.

Team registration forms and corporate/individual sponsorship opportunities are available at the Newton Elks Lodge #2042, West J Street in Newton. For information, please call Newton Elks Lodge at 828-464-1360, Adam Hodge at (828) 310-7928 or Bryan Williams at (828) 310-2961.