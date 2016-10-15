Wolves, Surratt roll over Bunker Hill

Matt Chapman

Staff writer

The Lincolnton Wolves remained undefeated on Friday evening, improving to 8-0 with a 48-0 thrashing of the Bunker Hill Bears on Homecoming.

Sage Surratt, who broke the North Carolina career receptions record last Friday and announced his commitment to Harvard on Tuesday, hauled in five touchdowns and finished with 225 receiving yards on the night. Lincoln County’s leading rusher Xavier McClain ran wild, racking up over 200 yards rushing to go along with two touchdowns of his own in the victory.

Image courtesy of Jaclyn Anthony / Special to the LTN