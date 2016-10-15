Rebels can’t overcome Tucker, West Caldwell

THOMAS SHERRILL

Special to the LTN

West Caldwell’s Titus Tucker accounted for almost 300 yards of offense as the Warriors handed West Lincoln a 35-13 loss on Friday night in Gamewell.

West Lincoln (5-3 overall, 2-2 SD-7) kept pace with the West Caldwell (7-1 overall, 4-0 SD-7) early in the game as the teams traded touchdowns for a 7-7 tie. However, the Warriors scored the next 28 points to put the game out of reach.

West Lincoln’s first touchdown came on a 38-yard pass from Dallas Bridges to Trey Bryan. The Rebels added a late touchdown on a one-yard run by Seth Willis. Bridges completed three of eight passes for 101 yards and the score for West Lincoln. Brandon Schesny rushed for 58 yards on 21 carries.

Tucker rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while completing eight of 14 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown to lead West Caldwell. Jeremy Boyce rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.