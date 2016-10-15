Mustangs run past Newton-Conover

DAVID KEEVER
Sports Editor
Chandler Jones ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the Mustangs to a 42-21 win over Newton-Conover on homecoming night.
Like last week, the East Lincoln offense sputtered in the opening half, leading just 14-7 at the break.
Cameron Dollar broke things open early in the third period when he took the football away from Newton-Conover receiver Jahiem Mullen and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to turn the momentum of the game.
Jones later scored the second of his three touchdowns to extend the East Lincoln lead to 28-7, and the Red Devils never got any closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
