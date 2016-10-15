Knights fall to Statesville

TAYLOR JEDRZEJEK

Special to the LTN

The Statesville fans that packed into Greyhound Hollow could not have asked for a better game to cap off this year’s Homecoming festivities Friday. The Greyhounds (3-5, 2-2 NPC) scored early and often to cruise to a 42-13 victory over North Lincoln (1-7, 1-3 NPC).

After taking over on the Knights’ 14-yard line thanks to a bad snap on a punt, the Greyhounds needed just three plays to find the end zone. Dorreco Davis ran the ball in from seven yards out to give Statesville a 7-0 lead with just over nine minutes remaining in the first quarter.

North Lincoln held the ball for nearly eight minutes on the ensuing possession but came up with no points.

The Greyhounds responded in just four plays with another touchdown when Bryant Young hit Jai Houge streaking down the left sideline for an 83-yard touchdown pass to put Statesville up 14-0 late in the first.

Both teams turned the ball over after just two plays on their next possessions. Young’s interception set the Knights up with the ball on the Greyhounds’ 36.

Nine plays later, Nathan Powell got the Knights on the board with a 3-yard rushing touchdown to cut the Statesville lead in half, 14-7, with 5:13 to play in the first half.

Statesville seized the momentum right back with a seven-play, 66-yard drive capped off by John Mott’s 29 yard run through and around the North Lincoln defense.

The Greyhounds held a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Kelin Keaton started the second half with a bang for the Greyhounds by returning a short kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown, giving Statesville a 28-7 lead just 12 seconds into the second half.

North Lincoln once again responded with a 16-play drive that melted over 7 minutes off the clock, but turned the ball over on downs at the Greyhounds’ 26.

In response, Statesville took just under two minutes to drive 76 yards to score another touchdown. Young’s 1-yard quarterback sneak gave the Greyhounds a 35-7 lead.

Mott found the end zone for a second time early in the fourth quarter from 18 yards out to give Statesville its largest lead of the night, 42-7.

The Knights finally were able to finish a long drive with a touchdown on Tyler Smith’s 7-yard score but, with just 26 seconds remaining, there was no hope of a comeback.

North Lincoln finished the night with 257 yards, 255 of which came on the ground. Powell led the Knights with 67 yards on 16 carries while Stephen Jackson added 44 rushing yards of his own before leaving the game in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Statesville turned in a very efficient night on the offensive side of the ball, finishing with 331 total yards on just 28 offensive plays.

Houge finished the game with 159 all-purpose yards, 103 receiving and 56 rushing, while Mott added 105 rushing yards and two scores on 12 carries. Young threw for 130 yards and completed five of his seven pass attempts.