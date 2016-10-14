Week 9 football picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Last week turned out to be a very challenging week of football predictions. West Lincoln pulled off a mild upset with a last-second win over Newton-Conover, and West Caldwell rolled over the Blue Devils at Maiden on homecoming night.

Cherryville picked up their first win of the season, upsetting Thomas Jefferson, and then on Monday an injury-depleted Kings Mountain team knocked off county-rival Crest.

However, there is no time to make excuses. We must move on to week nine.

NEWTON-CONOVER at EAST LINCOLN

It’s homecoming night in Denver as the Mustangs host the Red Devils. No team in the Southern District-7 2A conference needs a win any more than Newton-Conover. The Red Devils have lost three straight conference games by a total of 10 points. But East Lincoln is not the place to be going when desperate for a victory. The Mustangs got back in the win column last week at Bunker Hill, and should get win number seven tonight.

East Lincoln 35, Newton-Conover 14

NORTH LINCOLN at STATESVILLE

The Knights travel to Statesville tonight to take on the Greyhounds in a North Piedmont 3A/4A conference battle. While neither team has had the season that they had hoped for so far, they each come in with 1-2 records in the NPC. North Lincoln hopes to have running back Steven Jackson back in the offensive lineup after just handling the punting duties a week ago. If the Knights can contain the speed of the Greyhounds, they have a chance in this one.

Statesville 35, North Lincoln 21

WEST LINCOLN at WEST CALDWELL

The Rebels are coming off of a huge win last week over Newton-Conover. How are they rewarded? With a trip to SD-7 co-leader West Caldwell. Both teams are playing well at a good time. In their final year in 2A, the Warriors only loss came to 3A Hibriten. If West Lincoln can contain quarterback Titus Tucker, they’ll have a chance at another upset.

West Caldwell 35, West Lincoln 24

BUNKER HILL at LINCOLNTON

The Wolves host the Bears for homecoming tonight at Lincolnton. While the Wolves got off to a slow start last week at Bandys, don’t look for that to happen tonight. Bunker Hill played East Lincoln well for a half last week, but the Mustangs pulled away after the break. There is a good chance that Lincolnton could exceed their 50-point average.

Lincolnton 49, Bunker Hill 21

BANDYS at MAIDEN

In a big Rivalry game tonight at Maiden, the Blue Devils hope to rebound from their subpar performance last Thursday against West Caldwell. The Trojans have struggled to slow down good offenses, and Maiden’s offense should snap back into form tonight. Look for quarterback Caleb Farley to have a big game.

Maiden 41, Bandys 21

HIGHLAND TECH at CHERRYVILLE

The Ironmen got their first win of the season last week, upsetting Thomas Jefferson. Everyone knew it was just a matter of time for head coach Tim Pruitt, who had been very close in earlier contests. Look for Cherryville to make it two in a row tonight.

Cherryville 42, Highland Tech 14

FORESTVIEW at SOUTH POINT

This is probably the biggest game of the night in the Big South 2A/3A conference. Another conference loss for the Red Raiders would all but end their hopes of yet another Big South championship. The Jaguars are undefeated in conference play, and their two nonconference losses were to very good teams. This could be a classic defensive battle.

South Point 21, Forestview 20

SHELBY at BURNS

A lot of eyes will be on Lawndale tonight when the undefeated Golden Lions come to town. While it’s no surprise that Shelby is undefeated, it is somewhat of a pleasant surprise that the Bulldogs are still perfect after seven games. Tonight, head coach David Devine faces the team that he spent the last several years with as defensive coordinator. It will be Burns toughest test of the season.

Shelby 35, Burns 17

Last week: 4-4

Overall: 47-17