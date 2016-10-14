SD-7 announces tennis all-conference

The Southern District-7 2A conference has announced the 2016 all-conference tennis team. Shelby Auvil and Bethany Owens of East Lincoln were honored as all-conference players, as well as Francesca Rovalino of Lincolnton.

West Lincoln placed Kylee Leonhardt and Mailee Weaver on the All-SD7 squad.

Zoe Huffman of Maiden was named the 2016 player of the year, and East Lincoln’s Rollin mackel was named coach of the year.

All of the SD-7 all-conference performers are listed below.

West Lincoln: Kylee Leonhardt, Mailee Weaver

East Lincoln: Shelby Auvil, Bethany Owens

Lincolnton: Francesca Rovalino

Maiden: Gracie Arrowood, Easton Finger, Zoe Huffman, Toni Laney

Newton-Conover: Shelby Graff

West Caldwell: Annie Bean, Abbey Parsons

Player of the Year: Zoe Huffman – Maiden

Coach of the Year: Rollin Mackel – East Lincoln