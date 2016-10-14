Sd-7 announces girl’s golf all-conference

The Southern District-7 2A conference has announced the all-conference girls golf team for 2016.

Bailey Reep of West Lincoln was named to the squad, along with Katie Cox and Emily Stolzenbach of East Lincoln.

Also named to the all-SD7 team were Lincolnton’s Joslynn Killian and Saylor Whitesides.

Maiden’s Kayla Yang was named conference player of the year, and Dewey Grant, also from Maiden, was named coach of the year.

The entire all-conference team is listed below.

East Lincoln: Katie Cox, Emily Stolzenbach

Lincolnton: Joslynn Killian, Saylor Whitesides

West Lincoln: Bailey Reep

Maiden: Kayla Yang

Newton-Conover: McKenna Mitchell

Player of the Year: Kayla Yang – Maiden

Coach of the Year: Dewey Grant – Maiden