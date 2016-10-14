School board hires new associate superintendent

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Education has promoted Dr. Aaron Allen to associate superintendent of Lincoln County Schools.

The position was previously held by Dr. Matthew Stover, who is leaving the end of October to become superintendent of Catawba County Schools.

“I look forward to this new opportunity to serve the Lincoln County community,” Allen said during an interview on Thursday. “I am fortunate to work with an outstanding group of educators that are called into service and I plan on exceeding their expectations and continue to lead by example. I want to thank the Board of Education and Dr. Hoyle for this opportunity. I would also like to thank my family for their support and encouragement during my career as an educator. I look forward to building different relationships both inside and outside of our outstanding school system.”

The Board of Education voted to approve Allen’s promotion at a meeting on Tuesday.

In this position, Allen will oversee facilities, construction, maintenance, student discipline, district athletics and other departments. He will also continue to oversee the human resources department.

Allen, who is married with three children, all attending Lincoln County schools, has served as assistant superintendent of human resources for four years.

Previous to that, Allen helped open North Lincoln High School as an assistant principal in 2003, then transferred to West Lincoln Middle School, where he served first as an assistant principal and then principal. He has spent a total of nine years with LCS.

Also at the meeting, the board heard a presentation by Sharp Electronics Corporation for a potential contract for new copiers and service for LCS.

At a subcommittee meeting held on Oct. 4, the board heard a presentation from Toshiba Business Solutions on the same matter.

After closed session, the board approved the contract with Sharp which will include 149 new devices to be installed throughout the district on a 48-month long lease.

The monthly lease payment for these devices will be $19,955, with additional service costs.

The board also heard reports from various departments within the district including one from the Building and Site Committee on potentially consolidating some smaller schools (those with 400 or less enrollment) within the district in an attempt to alleviate current and future overcrowding issues.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard