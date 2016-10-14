This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, Oct. 14
Football
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at Statesville
West Lincoln at West Caldwell
Bandys at Maiden
Highland Tech at Cherryville
Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City
Forestview at South Point
Stuart Cramer at North Gaston
Ashbrook at East Gaston
Shelby at Burns
Crest at East Burke
R-S Central at Kings Mountain
Draughn at East Rutherford
Fred T. Foard at Patton
St. Stephens at Hickory
Freedom at South Caldwell
Lake Norman at Alexander Central
Mooresville at South Iredell
West Iredell at North Iredell
Watauga at Hibriten
