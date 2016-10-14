Roundup

Thursday

Volleyball

Lincoln Charter 3, Bessemer Cito 0

25-15, 25-13, 25-23

Lorna Walker 36 assists, ,Bentley Earnest 19 kills, Anna Grace Lockey 9 kills, Kennedy Facchino 16 digs

Soccer

Lincoln Charter 10, Piedmont Charter 1

Goals: Zach Allen (3), Brandon Cortez (2), Cory Martin (2), Micah Smith, Seth Frady

Saves: Dylan Suddath (6)

Tennis

North Lincoln 5, North Iredell 4

Haley Griffin (NI) defeated McKenzie Jones (NL) 7-6 (7-1), 6-1

Holly Griffin (NI) defeated Morganne Kay (NL) 6-2, 6-0

Addie McGinnis (NL) defeated Jessica Galliher (NI) 6-3, 6-2

Erin Potter (NL) defeated Kayla Thapvongsa (NI) 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 10-5

Jenna Peterson (NL) defeated Caleyah Gaither (NI) 7-6 (8-6), 6-1

Riley Hix (NI) defeated Rachel Palmer (NL) 6-0, 6-0

Jones/Kay (NL) defeated Griffin/Thapvongsa (NI) 8-4

McGinnis/Potter (NL) defeated Galliher/Hix (NI) 8-6

Gaither/ Pettigrew (NI) defeated Peterson/Palmer (NL) 8-8 (7-1)

Records: NL: 9-7 (7-7 NPC)

JV Football

West Lincoln 21, West Caldwell 12

Lincolnton 21, Bunker Hill 0

Statesville 24, North Lincoln 6

Newton-Conover 7, East Lincoln 0

Wednesday

Tennis

Lady Rebels take second in SD-7 tennis tournament

The West Lincoln girls tennis team finished second in the conference tournament that was held Tuesday and Wednesday at Maiden. The entire team won their first round match for the first time in school history.

Kylee Leonhardt won the singles conference championship. Leonhardt, along with Mailee Weaver, will be two of the six singles players representing the Southern District-7 2A conference at the regional tournament next Friday at Gardner Webb University.

Volleyball

Lincoln Charter 4, East Lincoln 1

15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Assists: Lorna Walker (LCS)

LCS: Bentley Earnest – 19 kills, 18 digs; Anna Grace Lockey – 16 kills; Katie Pendergast – 10 kills, 12 digs; Kennedy Facchino – 20 digs.

Soccer

Lincoln Charter 8, Cherryville 0

Goals: LCS: Steven Aguilar (3), Seth Frady (2), Ryan Putukian, Micah Smith, Augusto Moron, Zach Allen.

Senior Bowling Results

Pin Station

(10/13/16)

High Game Scratch: Ron McCarty 243, Kip Olivas 217. YTD: Roger Kerley 266, Kip Olivas 223.

High Series Scratch: Ron McCarty 684, Kip Olivas 58. YTD: Ron McCarty 738, Kip Olivas 621.

High Game HC: Robert Moscato 275, Helen Shaw 247. YTD: Harold Unger 303, Margie High 265.

High Series HC: Ron McCarty 684, Sue May 672. YTD: Ron McCarty 753, Donna Bowlin 691.

High Average: Ron McCarty 206, Kip Olivas 192.

Standings:

Martha’s Movers 34-22

Nelia’s Nabors 34-22

Ed’s Egos 32-24

Bonnie’s Bees 32-24

Donna’s Delites 32-24