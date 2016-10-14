Reader’s Forum

The big, bad bathroom issue

Let me see if I have the correct perspective in this thing: LGBT “civil rights”… specifically transgender people. Here you go. Hang with me. A man can believe or think that he is a woman in his head … should be regarded as such even though his physical anatomy (and birth certificate) says otherwise. And the same scenario is true for a woman (she believes or thinks that she is a man, contrary to her physical anatomy). Do I have this thing nailed down with accuracy?

Now, we are hearing constantly that HB2 is sanctioning discrimination against such transgender people: gays, lesbians, etc. We are told that it is “a matter of principle.”

Listen very carefully at this point. I have a wife, a daughter, a daughter-in-law, a granddaughter and a great granddaughter, every single one a legitimate female. What about discrimination against them and the vast majority of men like me who protest a man going into the restroom or the locker room with them, for only one reason: to see what he can see? Answer that question.

People seem worried and upset about losing the sports revenue here in our state. We stand to lose millions of dollars and trillions of dollars investors will hold out. But how much value will you put on a young girl or woman’s life when she is molested and, inevitably, murdered? It would be only a matter of time.

Here is one I read recently: “The corporate leaders know that discrimination is morally wrong and that it is bad for their workplace.” Another one: “(Gov. Pat McCrory’s) hateful law continues to damage North Carolina’s economy now — and his response to its critics threatens jobs and investments for the state in the future.”

Big deal. It’s high time that church leaders stand up and support McCrory and everyone who upholds HB2. It’s high time that we stand up and speak up for Godly morality and protect the real ones from discrimination, those who want to keep this crowd out of their restrooms.

Let’s do the right thing in regards to the “big, bad bathroom” issue. Forget the economy, consider genuine morality. Forget discrimination, let’s stand with determination.

Dr. Andy Royals

Senior Pastor

Salem Baptist Church

Lincolnton