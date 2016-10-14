Obituaries — 9-14-16

Mary Jo Iler Carpenter

Mary Jo Iler Carpenter, age 71, of 4905 Metcalf-Carpenter Lane in Vale, died on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2016, at Macedonia Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Jerry Willis officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Mary was born April 11, 1945, in Lincoln County, to the late James Hoyet and Mattie Izene Sain Iler. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Johnson.

She is survived by her husband Farrell David Carpenter of the home; a daughter, Jody Pendleton, and husband James, of Vale; a son, David Scott Carpenter, and wife Tonya, of Lincolnton; nine grandchildren, Promise Pendleton, Logan, Brennan, Hannah, Holden, Ella, Sophia, Emma-Claire, and Lydia Carpenter; three sisters, Evelyn Gilbert, Betty Porter, and Frankie Short; and a brother, Hoyet Iler, Jr.

Memorials may be made to Macedonia Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4352 Macedonia Church Road, Vale, NC 28168.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Carpenter family.

Alfred L. Smith

Alfred L. Smith, age 76, of 6280 Iris Court, Denver passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2016.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2016 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlotte Brendle officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10: 45 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2016 prior to the funeral at Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton.

Mr. Smith was born on October 20, 1939 and was the son of the late Alonzo and Clara Rhodes Smith. He retired as an Agriculture Extension Agent for Lincoln County.

Mr. Smith is survived by two sons, Mike Smith of Morganton and Eddie Smith of Lincolnton; one daughter, Wanda Helms of China Grove; one brother, Marvin Smith of High Rock Lake; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease & Related Disorders Association, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Suite 999, Charlotte, NC 28215.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Smith family.

Daniel Michael Price

Daniel Michael Price, 69, of Stanley died on October 3, 2016.

The funeral will be private.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver is serving the Price Family

Jeffrey Eugene Perryman

Jeffrey Eugene Perryman, 54, of Hickory died on October 10, 2016.

The family held a private gathering on October 12, 2016.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Perryman family.

Stephen ‘Ryan’ Setzer

Stephen “Ryan” Setzer, 39, of Claremont died on October 10, 2016.

The funeral will be held today at 1 p.m. at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. today at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Setzer family.

Rayvon Hal Little

Rayvon Hal Little, 84, Matthews died on October 9, 2016.

Funeral service will be held October 15, 2016 at 2 p.m. in White’s family Chapel at Ebony & White’s Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Staten Island, N.Y. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service in the chapel.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service is serving the little family.

Jeanette Angela Mussachia Aliff

Jeanette Angela Mussachia Aliff, 82, of Crouse died on October 11, 2016.

Funeral services will be private.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Aliff family.