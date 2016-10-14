Mustangs, Wolves hold homecoming games

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The Mustangs will host Newton-Conover tonight in their homecoming game at East Lincoln. It will be the 18th meeting in the series between the two schools, with the Red Devils holding a 10-7 edge.

But the Mustangs have dominated the series as of late, winning the last five meetings. During that stretch, East Lincoln has averaged 47 points a game against Newton-Conover, while allowing just 19 per contest.

The teams have met twice in the 2A playoffs. The Red Devils won a third round game over the Mustangs in 2009 by a score of 35-14, after winning by just eight points in the regular season.

After Newton-Conover had taken a 21-19 regular season win in 2007, East Lincoln defeated the Red Devils 23-17 in overtime in another third round playoff meeting.

The two teams first met in 1974, with the Mustangs winning 16-8. However, Newton-Conover won the matchup the next two seasons, and they did not play each other again for 20 years.

Tonight, the Mustangs will be favored to make it six in a row over the Red Devils. Newton-Conover began the season 4-0, against out-of-conference competition. But since, they have lost their first three Southern District-7 games by a total of 10 points.

East Lincoln got back into the win column last week at Bunker Hill, after the emotional home loss to Lincolnton two weeks ago.

The Mustangs have the league’s stingiest defense, allowing just 189 yards per contest. The Red Devils struggled to move the ball against West Lincoln last week until late in the game.

On the offensive side, quarterback Marcus Graham continues to improve. The sophomore has thrown for 1,219 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Graham has really become a running threat as well for East Lincoln. He’s carried the ball 57 times for 512 yards and eight scores.

Newton-Conover desperately wants to avoid going 0-4 in conference play. But the Mustangs at home, and on homecoming night, should be able to hold off the upset-minded Red Devils.

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton

The Wolves are looking to improve to 8-0 for the first time since 2010, when they advanced all the way to the 2A Western Regional finals.

This is not a good matchup for the winless Bears. Bunker Hill is allowing a league-high 45 points per game, while Lincolnton is scoring a league-high 49 per contest.

Look for quarterback Cordel Littlejohn to add to his already good numbers on offense, and for 1,000-yard rusher Xavier McClain to have a big night.

It’s homecoming for the Wolves, and it should be a happy one.

West Lincoln at West Caldwell

This game is probably the biggest in the SD-7 tonight, and most people wouldn’t have said that at the beginning of the year.

But the Rebels have been better than expected, and you could say the same thing about the Warriors. Both teams had their biggest win of the season last week. West Lincoln defeated Newton-Conover 24-21 on Rocky Renteria’s 27-yard field goal with 1.4 seconds to play, and West Caldwell rolled to a 35-12 victory at Maiden.

Keep an eye on West Caldwell’s all-purpose player Titus Tucker. The senior could be the best athlete in a very good Southern District-7 2A conference.

North Lincoln at Statesville

The Knights hope to have running back Steven Jackson back on offense tonight when they travel to Statesville. Each team is 1-2 in the North Piedmont 3A/4A conference, with both team’s wins coming against North Iredell.

The Greyhounds defeated Hickory to open the season by a score of 40-20, but then dropped their next five games before last week’s win.

If North Lincoln can keep the Statesville speedsters in check, they’ll have a chance to win. But that is a very big challenge for the Knights, who have allowed some big numbers to be put up by opposing offenses.

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN