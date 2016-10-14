Helping each other after Matthew

Matthew is gone. Nothing but clear weather ahead, for a week or more. The floodwaters have ebbed, at least here. And many residents and businesses have power back.

That’s the good news. But there’s more than enough bad to go around: The damage is extensive and the losses are, for many people, staggering.

Matthew may be history, but the storm’s wreckage will be with us for a long, long time to come.

On Tuesday, there were more than 4,000 North Carolina residents in shelters, at least 1,200 in Robeson County alone.

The storm was doubly devastating for many home and business owners who don’t have flood insurance – for some, because of its cost, and others who simply didn’t believe they were susceptible to flooding. That’s reasonable when you’ve been through years of heavy rainstorms and even hurricanes and never seen floodwaters anywhere near your property.

But thanks to the president’s order designating this a disaster area, assistance is available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Individuals and businesses who suffered flooding losses should register at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA.

Others who may need more basic help can start by getting free drinking water at the Walmarts in Spring Lake, Hope Mills and on South Raeford Road in Fayetteville. It’s also available in Fayetteville at the Seabrook Elementary School and the Spivey Recreation Center, and in Wade at the District 7 Elementary School.

And for those who came through the storm relatively unscathed, take a moment to be thankful. And then it’s time to step up and help neighbors who weren’t so fortunate. The Red Cross needs extra hands and is running a volunteer intake center at the Kiwanis Recreation Center on Devers Street in Fayetteville. The disaster-relief agency needs financial donations as well.

Donations to food banks, the Salvation Army and other agencies are welcome as well.

And you may find places to help out in your own neighborhood, assisting the people around you who are cleaning up storm damage or salvaging belongings damaged by floodwaters.

This is one of those times when we take the measure of the quality of the community and how it responds to its residents when their needs are greatest. It’s not just about the emergency responders or the government officials who do this as a part of their jobs. It’s about all of us, and how well we take care of our neighbors. It’s time to stand up and get it done.

— from The Fayetteville Observer.