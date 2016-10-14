Five arrested on felony drug charges

Staff report

Five people are facing felony drug charges after two Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office operations.

Deputies said all five suspects were in possession of methamphetamine when they were arrested on Wednesday.

Angela Lingerfelt Juarez, 43, of 3299 Gastonia Highway, is accused of selling meth to undercover detectives. Deputies secured warrants against her on Wednesday and, when they took her into custody at her home, they saw a plastic container with nearly three ounces of meth inside, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Juarez was charged with one felony count each of trafficking meth, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. She was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

During the other operation, detectives went to a home at 401 of North Grove Street in Lincolnton after receiving information that a wanted subject was there. When detectives arrived, the homeowner gave them consent to search the residence for the suspect. While searching, detectives saw a small amount of methamphetamine, pills and drug paraphernalia in plain view throughout the house.

Detectives got a search warrant for the residence and began to execute it when three people arrived at the residence at separate times. One of the men was carrying a handgun in his back pocket. Detectives recognized him as a convicted felon and took him into custody. During a search of the suspect’s clothing more than a half ounce of methamphetamine was seized. Jimmie Leonard Ward, Jr., of 501 Mulberry Lane in Cherryville, was charged with one felony count each of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. He was issued a $16,000 secured bond.

A second man arrived later and had more than an ounce of methamphetamine in his vehicle. He was taken into custody without further incident. Then a third suspect came to the residence and quickly left the scene at a high rate of speed when they saw detectives were at the home. The vehicle was stopped and detectives seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from the driver.

Jimmy David Beard, 47, of Aderholdt Road in Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count of trafficking methamphetamine. He was jailed under a $40,000 secured bond.

Leslie Katherine Shuford, 31, of 401 North Grove Street, was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a $5,000 seucred bond.

Logan Daniel Heafner, 26, of Pleasant Grove Church Road in Crouse, was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO