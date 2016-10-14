Downtown developments spur infrastructure improvements

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton City Council has approved a contract between the city and Hickory Sand Company for $688,365 for downtown infrastructure improvements. A total of three bids were received for the downtown utility and sidewalk improvements project, ranging from approximately $700,000 up to $1.625 million.

The project calls for the installation of a new 12-inch water line along Pine Street where there is currently 8-inch piping. Hickory Sand will also be making improvements to the surrounding sidewalks in the area and resurfacing the street as well.

“What this does, once we get this in place it’s going to increase the water capacity greatly for this side of town and then let us in the future be able to potentially tie into that and loop that over to the north side of town as well,” City Manager Steve Zickefoose said. “We’re building some infrastructure for water and sewer capacity, increasing what we have and building some growth capacity there as well.”

Zickefoose said the infrastructure improvements, approved at the Oct. 6 Council meeting, are a necessity as the city anticipates the construction of three new downtown Lincolnton developments that will house 38 multi-family units. The Council voted unanimously in February 2015 to endorse the concept and design of the developments by Piedmont Companies, a commercial real estate development agency based in Lincolnton.

“These improvements are required for us to be able to build these new residential units,” Piedmont Companies president Willie Heafner said. “However, I think just as importantly, these improvements are well past needed to serve that section of our downtown. They’re going to benefit all of the property owners in about a three- or four-block area there. These planned new residential units are spurring these utility improvements, but the improvements are needed regardless and they’ll benefit the greater quadrant of about four blocks and provide greater water supply and those kinds of things that are so sorely needed in downtown Lincolnton.”

Hickory Sand is expected to begin work on improving the downtown infrastructure in January 2017, according to Zickefoose. Work will begin on Pine Street adjacent to City Hall and will then be staged out from there. Zickefoose said the project will take “quite a number of months” to complete.

“We’re in the process of developing the apartments so we’re running on parallel paths to get all this work completed to have the utilities in place when we’re ready for them,” Piedmont Companies project manager Craig Upshaw said.

The first of the three complexes proposed by Piedmont Companies will be known as the Aspen Station Townhomes and will be located on the corner of Aspen Street and Pine Street. Upshaw said the developer is currently waiting on City of Lincolnton attorney T.J. Wilson to resolve an issue with an old alleyway on the property before it can be transferred to the ownership of Piedmont Companies. He expects that matter to be resolved within the next month.

Once Piedmont Companies takes ownership it must request a rezoning and apply to the city and county for the Smart Growth Incentive Grant, which reimburses the developer for the net gain in property tax value as a result of development investment. The private developer pays all up-front development costs before receiving a cash grant based on the amount of tax revenue generated by the project.

Upshaw estimates that the process will take around two months to complete and he hopes to begin construction on the Aspen Station Townhomes in March 2017. Once 75 percent of the Aspen Station Townhomes are leased, Piedmont Companies will begin work on The Inverness development, located on the northeast side of Lincolnton’s Court Square. The third and final development, Memorial Hall, will flank the gardens of the Memorial Hall building on East Pine Street.