Deputies investigate vehicle theft, break-ins

Staff report

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a vehicle theft and vehicle break-ins that occurred on West Berkeley Road and Natalie Commons Drive in Denver during the early morning hours Wednesday.

A white 2010 Chrysler Town and Country van was stolen from a residence in the 7600 block of West Berkeley Road. Deputies said they believe the van was unlocked, with the keys inside. Another unlocked vehicle at that location was rummaged through but nothing was taken.

Thieves also attempted to break into a vehicle at 7700 West Berkeley Road, but the vehicle was locked. The vehicle sustained some slight damage to the exterior around the door. Two vehicles were entered at 7709 West Berkeley Road, cash and a purse were stolen. A backpack from one of the vehicles was found in a neighbor’s yard. A window was broken in one vehicle but it’s believed that the damage occurred after the thieves entered the truck. Another break-in occurred at a residence in the 7600 block of Natalie Commons Drive. Stolen in that break-in were a change purse and blank checks.

Deputies believe the break-ins occurred between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday.