Criminal Charges — 10-14-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Dai-Shawn Terrell, 26, of 2820 Bricker Dr. in Charlotte was charged on Oct. 6 with six counts of breaking and entering vehicle or railroad cars, five counts of larceny, and one count each of breaking or entering motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.
- Eric Demetrius Constant, 28, of 1004 Kohler Ave. in Charlotte was charged on Oct. 6 with seven counts of breaking and entering railroad cars or other motor vehicles and six counts of larceny.
- George Richard Wood II, 60, of 7128 Executive Cir. in Denver was charged on Oct. 6 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Brandy Rayvonne Chaney, 41, of 7507 Palm Tree Dr. in Vale was charged on Oct. 6 with one count of failure to appear.
- Marcus Bernard Watkins, 26, of 2119 Vanderbilt Rd. in Charlotte was charged on Oct. 6 with seven counts of breaking and entering railroad cars or other motor vehicles and six counts of larceny.
- Elijah Paul Fowler, 19, of 901 Huntington Hills Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 6 with four counts each of breaking and entering railroad cars or other motor vehicles and larceny. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- William Perry Walton, 33, of 1014 E Catawba St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 6 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $350 bond was set.
- Jacob Lee Griffey, 17, of 2055 River Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 6 with four counts each of breaking and entering railroad cars or other motor vehicles and larceny. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Gennis Kirby Mitchem, 56, of 6670 Lackey Rd. in Vale was charged on Oct. 6 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule III, possession control substance schedule VI, using drug equipment or paraphernalia, maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance, and three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin.
- Jacob Kyle Hinnant, 22, of 1380 John Lutz Cir. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 6 with one count of communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Edgar Yair Perez, 20, of 1330 Highland Bluff Ct. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 7 with two counts of failure to appear. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- Terry Lee Scronce Jr., 44, of 4220 Wise Rd. in Vale was charged on Oct. 7 with two counts of worthless check.
- Walter Ray Lineberger Jr., 51, of 6434 Little Mountain Rd. in Sherrills Ford was charged on Oct. 7 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support.
- Thomas Keith Ridgeway, 32, of 4024 Hazelwood Ln. in Maiden was charged on Oct. 7 with one count of DV protective order violation.
- Zachary Charles Clemons, 24, of 2057 Dale Ave. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 8 with one account of public assist.
- Kimberly Dawn Robbins, 41, of 1740 Buckhill Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Oct. 9 with two counts of misdemeanor larceny.
- Robert Michael Dudlext, 46, of 109 Gibson Park Dr. in Huntersville was charged on Oct. 9 with two count of misdemeanor larceny, one count each of possession of stolen goods and first degree trespassing. A $500 bond was set.
- Savell Montrese Watson, 30, of 7401 Chesterbrook Ln. in Charlotte was charged on Oct. 9 with one count each of possession of marijuana up to ½ oz, failure to appear, possession of cocaine, possession of control substance schedule II, displaying expired registration plate. A $3,500 secured bond was set.
- Malik Thomas, 31, of 1513 Buck Oak Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 9 with one count each of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Jeremy Lee Eakes, 21, of 2659 Keener Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 9 with one count of assault on female.
- Sterling Christian Anderson, 24, of 1491 S. Hwy. 16 in Stanley was charged on Oct. 9 with one count of false report of theft or conversion.
- Christopher Michael Rue, 24, of 1873 Westridge Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 10 with one count each of harassing phone call and cyberstalking. A $1,000 bond was set.
- Jeremy Warren Anderson, 31, of 5616 Annawood Dr. in Hope Mills was charged on Oct. 10 with two counts of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age.
- Eric Adam Davio, 43, of 365 Springs East Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 10 with one count each of assault by strangulation and communicating threats. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Matthew David Hornal, 32, of 203 E. Rockingham Rd. in Maxton was charged on Oct. 11 with four counts of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Debbie Denise Matthews, 37, of 3096 Lee St. in Conover was charged on Oct. 11 with one count each of failure to appear and resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Joseph Randal Sanders, 31, of 2639 Southmont Rd. in Iron Station was charged on Oct. 11 with four counts of failure to appear. A $36,000 secured bond was set.
- Dilon Gregory Garcia, 21, of 2423 Nottingham Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 11 with two counts of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Eric Donald Emerson, 36, of 1864 Rhyne Land Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 11 with one count of failure to appear. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Cherie Lynn Dillon, 50, of 2223 Cardinal Loop in Stanley was charged on Oct. 11 with one count each failure to deliver title and acting as notary not commissioned. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Michael Odell Fair, 30, of 3029 Chestnut Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 11 with two counts of true bill of indictment. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
- Steven Allen Bolick, 32, of 6342 Sherwood Ln. in Denver was charged on Oct. 11 with two counts of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Misty Lovelace Palmer, 41, of 6512 Charleston Tr. in Cherryville was charged on Oct. 11 with one count each of simple assault and battery or affray, second degree trespassing, and communicating threats.
- Corry James Roseberry, 43, of 1676 Acornridge Tr. in Iron Station was charged on Oct. 11 with one count of weapon possession by felon of prohibited firearms. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Micheal Andrew Reinhardt, 27, of 2628 Southside Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 12 with one count of failure to appear. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Ricky Nelson Denny Jr., 24, of 3181 Hendersonville Hwy. in Pisgas Forest was charged on Oct. 12 with two counts of true bill of indictment. A $6,000 bond was set.
- David Lee Sain, 24, of 397 Old Lincolnton Crouse Rd. in Crouse was charged on Oct. 12 with one count each of second degree trespassing and simple assault and battery or affray.
- Angela Lingerfelt Juarez, 43, of 3299 Gastonia Hwy. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 12 with one count each of trafficking methamphetamine, selling or delivering control substance schedule II, possession of control substance with intent to manufacture schedule II, and maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
- Andre Renardell Odum, 43, of 1890 Heartland Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 12 with one count of failure to appear.
- Danny Ray Ratliff Sr., 25, of 909 Montghomery St. in Wadesboro was charged on Oct. 12 with two counts of failure to appear. A $1,000 bond was set.
