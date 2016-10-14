Community meetings spark discussion over East Lincoln subdivisions

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincoln County residents were given an opportunity to voice their opinions on four proposed residential developments in East Lincoln at a series of community involvement meetings held at the East Lincoln Community Center over the past two weeks.

“Their concerns are fair questions and that’s the importance of these community involvement meetings to engage the general public in these discussions,” Robert Davis, a developer representing three of the four development groups, said. “Frankly, the beauty of a community involvement meeting is that we live and learn together. I like to think that, from a development standpoint, the community helps us improve, too. We learn as much from them as we hope that they learn from us.”

The new subdivisions, if approved, would bring approximately 700 new homes to eastern Lincoln County. Those in attendance at the meetings raised concerns over the additional traffic in an area already plagued by stop-and-go conditions.

“On some of the projects the developers are putting in some improvements, but it’s really not fair to require a developer to fix existing problems,” Lincoln County zoning administrator Randy Hawkins said.

“Obviously there is always the concern over traffic and whether the department of transportation is addressing those needs along with the developers,” Davis said. “Generally speaking, people understand after it’s explained that services follow demand or, in other words, you don’t build roads and then people come develop. In this case, most of the road improvements are required through the traffic impact analysis conducted and reviewed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.”

The other chief concern expressed at each of the community involvement meetings was the potential issue of overcrowding at local schools. School capacity issues have been on the horizon since at least 2008, when voters approved a bond referendum intended to fund the construction of a new elementary school in eastern Lincoln County.

However, according to Lincoln County Commissioner Martin Oakes, school population has declined by more than 1,000 students since that referendum was approved nearly a decade ago.

“We’re not sure where the kids are going because the stats say that if you build 100 houses you’re going to get 30 new kids,” Oakes said. “It may be that we’re experiencing turnover and that turnover is moving in people without kids as people with kids are going somewhere else. The charter school population is full and has been full for over two years now so the extra kids are not going to the charter school, or any charter school, for that matter, because we can track that number. What we can’t track, however, are how many kids are going to private school or how many kids are being homeschooled. We don’t have access to those numbers. It’s hard to make these decisions when you don’t have good data.”

A public hearing addressing the developments will take place on Nov. 7 in front of the planning board and Board of Commissioners.