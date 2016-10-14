Christian Ministry revamps annual Hunger Walk

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The holiday season is thought of as a time for giving, but for the Lincoln County Christian Ministry, an organization that relies solely on donations from the community, it’s the toughest time of the year.

A substantial turnout at the eighth annual Christian Ministry Hunger Walk on Sunday afternoon would go a long way toward stocking the cupboards in preparation for the treacherous winter months that lie ahead.

“Fall is a tough giving time,” Christian Ministry executive director Susan Brymer said. “This is not a time that charities collect a lot of money, it’s a very slow period of giving. It’s a time when our food is low and our money is low, but we have to keep our doors open and keep helping families.”

All money raised at the event will go toward the charity’s Linc Meals program, which delivers a hot meal Monday through Friday for homebound Lincoln County citizens who are unable to go grocery shopping or, in some cases, prepare their own food. Currently, the program serves 73 people from all across the county.

“I’ve got 13 teams who go out Monday through Friday delivering these meals,” Angie Pooley, Christian Ministry’s Linc Meals coordinator, said. “We cover a large area that includes Cherryville, Vale, Iron Station and Crouse as well. We’ve got about 315 volunteers and they help pack the food into coolers at the hospital. The drivers for that day pick up the coolers and deliver them to each of their recipients.”

The Hunger Walk raised over $5,000 last year after raising nearly $9,000 the year before. Brymer admitted that the number of walkers continues to decline and added that it’s difficult to generate sustained interest year after year.

“A lot of people who go down Main Street don’t even know where Christian Ministry is,” Brymer said. “They don’t know how many people come here every day to get food. We walk down Main Street every year for a reason. We want to be visible to people so that they know that there is hunger in Lincoln County and hunger does exist right here in the neighborhood. There is hunger all around the area in Lincolnton itself. We have thousands and thousands of families that come to us each year for our soup kitchen, food pantry or our home-delivered meals.”

In an effort to draw a bigger crowd, this year Christian Ministry will offer games and lunch prior to the Hunger Walk. Brymer encourages anyone interested to stop by after church to play games like cornhole and get a lunch that consists of a hotdog, bag of chips and a drink all for just $1. You do not have to participate in the Hunger Walk in order to enjoy the festivities prior to the event.

The youth group that helps raise the most money for the Linc Meals program will be awarded $50 for their efforts.

The Hunger Walk begins and ends at the Christian Ministry office located at 207 South Poplar Street in Lincolnton. The festivities begin at 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 with registration for the walk following at 2:30 p.m. The Hunger Walk will begin at 3 p.m. Those interested in more information can contact Christian Ministry at (704) 732-0383.