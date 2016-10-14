Around Town — 10-14-16

SATURDAY

Car/motorcycle ride

Cherryville Golf & Country Club, located at 200 Club Dr. in Cherryville will host a car/motorcycle ride to benefit Melissa Gantt. Registration ends at noon, cars and bikes will leave at 12:30 p.m. and will return to the club by 4:30 p.m. Each vehicle or motorcycle will receive one free chicken dinner plate. Tickets for chicken dinner may be purchase at the Cherryville Golf & Country Club for $10.

Western Day

Blazin’ Trails Cowboy Church, located at 1240 Ponderosa Rd. in Lincolnton with host “Western Day” from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Hayride, bronkin’ bull rides, food and treat bags for the kids will be available.

Reunion

The descendants of the Crouse/Jenkins family will host a reunion at the Pumpkin Center Community Building, located at 2735 Clubhouse Road. in Lincolnton from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Bring a covered dish. Meats will be provided. For more information contact Tony Jenkins at (704) 747-5228.

Fall festival

Charity Christian School, located at 113 Charity Church Rd. in Lawndale will host a yard sale at beginning at 7 a.m. followed by a Fall festival at 4 p.m. For more information call (704) 419-4574 or (704) 466-8774.

Meeting

Mended Hearts #379 chapter will host “Walk with a doc” at 9 a.m. at the Eastridge Mall food court, located on New Hope Rd. in Gastonia with Dr. Kochupura.

Chicken pie day

Asbury UMC, located at 3097 Asbury Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host a chicken pie day beginning at 11 a.m. Eat in or carry out is available. To place an order for delivery of three or more meals, call (704) 735-6448. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Singing convention

Hull’s Grove Baptist Church, located at 6670 W. Hwy. 27 in Vale will host an old-fashioned, four-part harmony convention-style congregational gospel singing from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Singing will begin with dinner on the grounds in the church fellowship hall. For more information call (704) 276-1529.

Dinner-Dance

The Gaston County Citizen’s Resource Center, located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Highway, Dallas will host a dinner-dance starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 and meal will be served from 6:15 p.m. until 7 p.m. Band will be Crimson Rose. For more information call (704) 865-5663 or (704) 517-5273.

Day on the Water

Lake Norman State Park Visitor Center, located at 759 State Park Road in Troutman will host the Lake Norman CoveKeepers at 8:45 a.m. Bring your own kayak or canoe. For more information, contact Ben Benoit at (704) 489- 6249.

Food drop

A food drop for USDA Qualified or SNAP recipients will be begin at 8 a.m. at Pisgah United Methodist Church, located at 2582 Gastonia Hwy. in Lincolnton.

SUNDAY

Family reunion

The decedents of Acie Lee Heavner will host a reunion at Webbs Chapel Baptist Church, located at 3150 Gaston Webbs Chapel Rd. in Lincolnton at 1 p.m. Bring your favorite covered dishe.

Luncheon

McKendree United Methodist Church, located at 3537 Maiden Highway in Lincolnton will host a Third Sunday luncheon, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. A requested donation of $8 supports multiple ministries at McKendree.

Church concert

Unity Presbyterian Church, located at 8210 Unity Church Rd. in Denver will host the string quartet “Carolina Royal Springs” at 3 p.m.

Hunger Walk

Christian Ministry, located at 207 S. Poplar St. in Lincolnton will host a hunger walk at 3 p.m. Activities will begin at 1:30 p.m. with registration following at 2:30 p.m. Each walker should bring three food items if possible consisting of grits, oatmeal, rice, toilet paper, crackers, detergent or green beans. The group raising the most money on the day of the event will win a $50 gift card. For more information call Angie Pooley (704) 732-0383 or (704) 732-2691.

Haynes reunion

Descendants of Ranue and Maggie Ledford Haynes will host a reunion at Reepsville Baptist Church, located at 1513 Alf Hoover Rd. in Vale at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish dinner and desserts to share.