Three compete for seat on Lincoln County Board of Education

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Three candidates are competing for an at-large seat on the Lincoln County Board of Education – Marcus “Andrew” Dellinger, Clarissa Metts and Heather Rhyne.

Dellinger has been living in Lincoln County his whole life and graduated from Lincolnton High School. He has a visually impaired daughter who attends Catawba Springs Elementary and she is the reason he is running for the seat.

“Basically, seeing how the public school was lagging behind as far as proper accommodations for her and her visual impairment inspired me to run for the board,” Dellinger said. “I haven’t missed a board meeting in two years.”

Metts has also lived in Lincoln County her whole life. She has an associate’s degree from Gaston College and a bachelor’s degree from Gardner-Webb University. She said she is running for the board seat to help bridge the gap between home and school. Metts’ children attended LCS and her grandson is currently enrolled in the system.

Rhyne graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill. She moved back to Lincoln County in 2001 with her husband, Chris, who is a native of Lincoln County. Both of Rhyne’s daughters are attending LCS.

“I am extremely passionate about the children in Lincoln County,” Rhyne said. “What I have found is that there are times that people run for the board who have an ax to grind and that is not the case with me. I choose to believe that we all need to invest in the next generation and help them win. “

Rhyne said she has a lot of sweat equity and time invested in the schools through volunteering.

There has been discussion at board meetings about overcrowding issues in some local schools, in particular in eastern Lincoln County.

Dellinger believes that the close to $14 million dollars that’s left from the $44.6 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2008 should be allocated toward construction of new schools to help with overcrowding issues.

“Obviously that is not enough to construct a new school but making sure the bond money is properly used is important,” he said.

“With the overcrowding there are two things that can be done,” Metts said. “You either find somewhere else for students to go or you build new schools. If we need to build a new facility to avoid overcrowding, then that wouldn’t be a problem, or we need to make sure they have transportation to another school. We either need to make sure all of our schools are operating at full capacity or build new schools.”

Rhyne said she has sat down with a commissioner and a couple of school board members about overcrowding issues.

“I think they are looking at several different options,” she said. “There are several options out there like adding on to schools or building a new school on the land that we currently have.

“We currently don’t have enough bond money to build a school so for me as an outsider not having all the information to say we should build or we should add on – I don’t think I can make an effective decision. I think we need to sit down together as a team and a group and figure it out. There is an issue and it is going to have to be dealt with but we need to figure out what’s best for the students.”

The Times-News also asked the candidates about their feelings regarding funding for education provided by both the state and county.

Dellinger said he believes the funding from the county is adequate if the money is properly allocated by the board. He does not believe teachers and administrators in the county are properly paid for their work but that nothing can be done about it unless the commissioners and state make changes to the salary rates.

“More funding is always needed at schools,” Metts said. “But we have to work with the funding that we get from the state and county commissioners. With whatever funding that the school board gets, it has to be a good steward over it to make sure it’s doing what it needs to be doing to accommodate the students.”

Metts believes that teachers and administrators need to be paid more in order to be competitive with other counties.

“We are losing good, quality teachers to other counties because of the pay,” she said.

Rhyne said there are many differing opinions on adequate funding and that the board needs to join efforts with county commissioners to make sure they are passionate about the school district because there is no one in Lincoln County that the school system does not affect.

“Having great schools is what will bring people to our county,” she said.

Rhyne said she does not believe that teachers could ever be paid enough for what they do on a daily basis.

“I’ve been in the schools,” she said. “I’ve seen what they do and as far as a supplement is concerned, which we do have some control over, I think that is something that we need to continue to look at doing – there is no reason why Lincoln County Schools should not have the best teachers and administrators.”

Board of Education seats are elected on a nonpartisan basis, but the Times-News asked the candidates about their personal political philosophy and how it would affect their actions on the board. Dellinger is registered unaffiliated, Metts is a registered Democrat and Rhyne is a Republican.

Dellinger said his lack of party allegiance is a positive thing.

“That opens up the door to have a certain agenda to push,” Dellinger said. “I don’t feel a political tag belongs in the education system. If you are there you should be doing what’s in the best interest of the students and making the very best use of the taxpayers’ money.”

Metts said that she’s not a politician and is not political.

“My objective is to be fair and to make sure that everything is done for the betterment of the students and their needs are being met,” she said.

Rhyne said what’s most important in a board member is the ability to “bring people together.”

“…I have an innate ability to do that – and I will do that,” she said. “So no matter what party you’re with or what side you’re on, we should all be for the children of Lincoln County so to say that my political affiliations would influence my decision would be to say that I would only be for certain people in Lincoln County and that is not the case. When it comes to schools and education I am completely for education without a doubt.”

This at-large seat, one of two on the board, is currently held by chairman Mark Mullen. Mullen is running for election, unopposed, to the seat held by Tony Jenkins, who is not seeking re-election.

