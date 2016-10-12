Surratt breaks NC receptions record, commits to Harvard

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Sage Surratt’s busy football season continues. Four days after breaking the North Carolina high school record for most receptions in a career, the senior wide receiver has announced via Twitter that he will be playing his college football at Harvard University.

Surratt, who made his official visit to Harvard over the weekend, gave thanks to his parents, both of his brothers and all of his teachers, counselors and administrators for pushing him academically.

He went on to say that without his coaches and teammates, that this opportunity would not be possible.

This past Friday, Surratt had five catches for 56 yards at Bandys. While those are modest numbers, the senior receiver’s third catch of the night broke a 24 year old state record.

Career catch number 293 broke Maurice Mebane’s longstanding career receptions mark of 292 for most in North Carolina history. Mebane was a star wide receiver for Burlington-Cummings from 1989-1992. Surratt currently has 295 receptions.

Back on September 30, Surratt caught 20 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns against East Lincoln. The 20 receptions was good enough to tie for second most in a game in state history. The record belongs to DeAngelo Ruffin who played at South Johnston. Ruffin had 25 catches in a 53-9 win over Harnett Central in 2004.

Surratt is on pace to break the career yardage mark of 4,876 yards held by Mohammed Massaquoi. Massaquoi was a star wide receiver at Independence during their run of seven straight 4A state championships. He went on to play collegiately for the Georgia Bulldogs, and the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

Surratt is currently second on the all-time list with 4,542 yards, 334 shy of the North Carolina record. He would need to average 84 yards per game to break the record during the regular season. Surratt and the Wolves will host Bunker Hill this Friday night.

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN