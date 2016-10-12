Roundup

Tuesday

Tennis

North Lincoln’s Addie McGinnis, McKenzie Jones advanced to the individual regionals as the number one seeded doubles team out of the North Piedmont 3A/4A conference.

Also, Erin Potter (NL) defeated Alyssa McKnight (WI) 8-3 in the first round, but was eliminated in round two by Haley Griffin of North Iredell by an 8-3 score.

In other matches, Morganne Kay (NL) defeated Ellie Mitchell (S) 8-0 in round two, and Holly Griffin (NI) defeated Morgan Kay (NL) 6-2, 6-0 in round three.

In doubles, Jenna Peterson and Rachel Palmer (NL) defeated Arianna Alamanzar and Rosemary Flores of Statesville 8-2 in the first round. In round two, Emily Mattei and Stephanie Mattei of South Iredell defeated Jenna Peterson and Rachel Palmer (NL) 8-5.

Monday

Soccer

Community School of Davidson 1, Lincoln Charter 0

Shots: LCS: 15

Saves: Dylan Suddath (5)

Records: LCS: 5-10-3

East Lincoln 2, West Lincoln 0

Goals: EL: Ramiro Martinez, Miller Towson

Assist: EL: Noah Graden

Shutout: EL: Peyton Hughes and Connor Richards

Records: EL: 5-9-2, (4-5 SD7)

JV: East Lincoln 2, West Lincoln 0

Goals: EL: Joey Benson, Sean Page

Assist: EL: Eric Wong

Shutout: EL: Ryan Costner

Records: EL 6-4-3

Football

Forestview 30, North Gaston 6

Hunter Huss 49, East Gaston 12

Kings Mountain 21, Crest 19

R-S Central 25, Chase 6