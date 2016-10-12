Tuesday
Tennis
North Lincoln’s Addie McGinnis, McKenzie Jones advanced to the individual regionals as the number one seeded doubles team out of the North Piedmont 3A/4A conference.
Also, Erin Potter (NL) defeated Alyssa McKnight (WI) 8-3 in the first round, but was eliminated in round two by Haley Griffin of North Iredell by an 8-3 score.
In other matches, Morganne Kay (NL) defeated Ellie Mitchell (S) 8-0 in round two, and Holly Griffin (NI) defeated Morgan Kay (NL) 6-2, 6-0 in round three.
In doubles, Jenna Peterson and Rachel Palmer (NL) defeated Arianna Alamanzar and Rosemary Flores of Statesville 8-2 in the first round. In round two, Emily Mattei and Stephanie Mattei of South Iredell defeated Jenna Peterson and Rachel Palmer (NL) 8-5.
Monday
Soccer
Community School of Davidson 1, Lincoln Charter 0
Shots: LCS: 15
Saves: Dylan Suddath (5)
Records: LCS: 5-10-3
East Lincoln 2, West Lincoln 0
Goals: EL: Ramiro Martinez, Miller Towson
Assist: EL: Noah Graden
Shutout: EL: Peyton Hughes and Connor Richards
Records: EL: 5-9-2, (4-5 SD7)
JV: East Lincoln 2, West Lincoln 0
Goals: EL: Joey Benson, Sean Page
Assist: EL: Eric Wong
Shutout: EL: Ryan Costner
Records: EL 6-4-3
Football
Forestview 30, North Gaston 6
Hunter Huss 49, East Gaston 12
Kings Mountain 21, Crest 19
R-S Central 25, Chase 6
