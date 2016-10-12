Principal of the Year ‘always putting others before herself’

A call to the principal’s office can be a dreaded thing for a student.

But when a student is called to Catawba Springs Elementary School Principal Kristi Smith’s office, sometimes it’s for a good thing. Smith keeps a treasure chest of special rewards in her office for those who have exceeded expectations while they are at school.

Smith was recently named Lincoln County Schools Principal of the Year. Principals who win this award are nominated by their peers.

“It’s a huge honor – it was an honor just to be nominated because it means your peers think highly of you,” she said.

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Sherry Hoyle said Smith is an asset to the school system.

“Mrs. Smith is an outstanding principal and educator,” Hoyle said in an email. “She treats the students at her school as if they were her own. She is always putting others before herself.”

Smith has been the principal at Catawba Springs since 2007 and has worked in the Lincoln County Schools system since 2001.

Both of Smith’s daughters, who were adopted from China, attended Catawba Springs, commuting with her from where they live in Davidson.

“The school system has been very good to me by leaving me at the edge of Lincoln County,” Smith said. “Both of my girls were able to come to school with me, which was wonderful. I wouldn’t trade that for anything. Even the time in the car was precious time to be able to spend with them.”

Catawba Springs reminds Smith of the elementary school that she attended both in size and community support.

“The community embraces this school and we have great parent support,” she said.

Under Smith’s guidance, Catawba Springs has created an environment where the faculty focuses on the individual needs of the children attending the school, utilizing such tools as guided reading and math programs.

“We’ve created a family atmosphere in this building,” Smith said. “People are willing to help wherever they are needed. We use team planning to help spread resources – there’s nothing that everyone doesn’t see as their job here.”

In an effort to get the fathers more involved in the students, a program called “All-Pro Dads” was developed at Catawba Springs, where a student’s dad or a male role model comes to the school and has breakfast with their child once a month.

“We often get the moms to volunteer but we have a harder time getting the dads to be able to come because so many of them are at work in the middle of the day so this is a great way to get the dads involved,” Smith said. “We try really hard to make the school family-oriented throughout the year.”

Like most schools, Catawba Springs conducts fundraising events and Smith said she tries hard to make sure the parents know where the money is being spent. She feels that, because of this openness, the parents are more willing to give to the school.

Smith is responsible for starting an annual fundraising golf tournament called “T it Up for Technology.” The past two years, this event has raised more than $10,000, with all of the money going to technology for the school.

“I’ve tried very hard to bring technology into the building so we are helping to prepare our students for the world that we know they are going to encounter,” she said.

For the past few years, Catawba Springs has exceeded growth based upon the assessment system for the state, and the school’s proficiency scores have continued to rise, according to Smith.

“We’ve tried to implement new programs in reading and math,” she said. “With the budget cuts we’ve had to be very creative with how we have acquired the resources and materials to make that happen.”

So being called to the principal’s office is not always a bad thing at Catawba Springs.

“In our school we try to make it a reward to get to come and visit the principal,” Smith said. “Sometimes it’s a happy visit. I don’t want them to just see the principal’s office as a place they go if they are breaking the rules or misbehaving.”

Children can also earn rewards to come and read with Smith. Some earn what’s called a “booth lunch” where they can sit in a special booth in the cafeteria with either Smith or the assistant principal and have lunch.

Smith admits that one of her favorite times during the day is to meet students as they come into school – even in the cold winter months.

“I love opening car doors,” she said. “It’s my favorite time of the day. One of the things I’m very big on is children and adults saying good morning to each other and looking each other in the eye.”

