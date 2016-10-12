Obituaries — 10-12-16

Hazel McAlister Weaver Abernathy

Hazel McAlister Weaver Abernathy, age 88, of Carillon Assisted Living, died on Sunday, October 9, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Stanley Spence and Rev. Dr. Dixon Free officiating. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2016, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Abernathy was born July 31, 1928, in Catawba County, to the late Belton G. and Florence Long McAlister. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Jack David Weaver; two brothers; and two sisters. She worked in textiles.

She is survived by her husband, J.D. Abernathy; a son, Barry Weaver, and wife Debbie, of Spruce Pine; two sisters, Saundra Ward of Lincolnton and JoAnne Baucom of Fla.; two grandsons, David Weaver and Dustin Weaver; one granddaughter, Rebecca Weaver Fox; great-grandsons, Colton Weaver and Kieran Parry; great-granddaughter, Chloe Fox; stepson, David Abernathy of Columbia, S.C.; four step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and a number of special nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 201 Robin Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Abernathy family.

William ‘Bill’ C. Morrow

William “Bill” C. Morrow, 81, of Lincolnton crossed the bar to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2016, peacefully resting in his easy chair.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Randy Setzer and Rev. Ken Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Bill was born in Franklin, to the late Lennox and Ora. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Rodney, and a brother, Robert.

He was a US Navy veteran, retiring after 22 years of honorable service in 1975 as a Chief Electrician with his last assignment aboard the USS Kearsarge. He also retired from Duke Energy, McGuire Nuclear Station, in 1993. Bill was a long-time member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Lincolnton.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Eunice; and grandson Ryan, of the home; sons, Archie (Beverly) and Terry (Kim); daughters, Lisa (Al), Dawn (Malcolm), and Wanda (Mike); a brother, Gene (Linda); sisters, Linda (BJ) and Anne; fifteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Morrow family.

Dollie Elizabeth Colvin Johnson

Mrs. Dollie Elizabeth Colvin Johnson, age 74, of Maiden, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2016.

Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tanner Mundy officiating. Burial followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Johnson was born December 9, 1941, in Monroe County, Ga. to the late Andrew Jack and Ruth Swilly Colvin. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Walun Luvert Johnson; a brother, Danny Colvin; two sisters, Jackie Ruth Colvin and Rose Colvin Brinkley. Mrs. Johnson was a homemaker.

She is survived by two sons, Daniel Luvert Johnson and wife Donna of Lincolnton and Walun “Dallas” Johnson and wife Debbie of Newton; three grandchildren, Aaron Johnson, Mason Brawley and Cassie Brawley; two great grandchildren, Georgia Hall and Savanna Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Johnson family.

Effie ‘Boots’ Houser Powell

Mrs. Effie “Boots” Houser Powell, age 85, of 4661 Paint Shop Road Lincolnton passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2016.

Her funeral was held at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bethphage Lutheran Church with the Rev. Fred Mitschke officiating. Burial followed in the Bethphage Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2016 at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Powell was born on July 1, 1931 in Lincoln County daughter of the late John Hampton and Addie Hoover Houser. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Andrew Powell; one daughter, Sheila Powell Settlemyre, and siblings Sue Tilley, Bill Houser and M.C. Houser. She retired from Ethan Allen in Maiden at the age of 74.

Survivors include two sons, Dale Powell and special daughter, Linda Catona of Lincolnton, Wayne Powell and wife Sandra of Lincolnton; one daughter, Ann Powell Scronce of Lincolnton; seven grandchildren, Harley Powell, Kara Powell Causby and husband Rhyan, Kristina Powell, Jonathan Scronce and wife Aimee, Angela Goudreau and husband David, Sybil Settlemyre Monrroy and husband Fernando, Ben Settlemyre and wife Keisha; four great-grandchildren, Emma Causby, Daniel Scronce and Noah Goudreau and Lucas Monrroy.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Powell family.

Marlene Novella Harvell Boggs

Marlene Novella Harvell Boggs, 81, of Newton died October 9, 2016.

The funeral service will be held today at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Claremont. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends today from 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Boggs family.

Christine ‘Teeny’ Mauney Kiser

Mrs. Christine “Teeny” Mauney Kiser, 93, of Cherryville died October 9, 2016.

Visitation was held on October 11, 2016 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service. A funeral prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. today at St. Dorothy’s Catholic Church. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Kiser family.

Edward Wilkes

Edward Wilkes, 61, of Catawba died October 9, 2016.

A memorial service will be held October 15, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Wilkes family,

Mary Delia ‘Dee’ Bolick

Mary Delia “Dee” Bolick, 85, of Newton died on October 9, 2019.

A service to celebrate Dee’s life will be held today at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in Newton. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends today from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at St. Paul’s Reformed Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Bolick family.

Melissa Ann Houser

Melissa Ann Houser, 29, of Claremont died October 8, 2016.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Houser family.

Sheila Jean Cline Burgess

Sheila Jean Cline Burgess, 57, of Conover died on October 8, 2016.

A memorial service will be held on October 13, 2016 at 6 p.m. at Doris Miller’s residence.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Burgess family.

Joe Edwards

Joe Edwards, 83, of Maiden died on October 10, 2016.

The funeral service will be held on October 14, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Smyrna Church in Catawba. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on October 13, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Newton.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Edwards family.

Wayne ‘Neal’ O’Neal Withers

Wayne “Neal” O’Neal Withers, 82, of Plantation Fla., died on September 30, 2016.

The funeral service will be held October 15, 2016 at noon at First Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial with military honors will follow at Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Withers family.

Mary Martha Motz Taylor

Mary Martha Motz Taylor, 73, died on October 11, 2016.

E.F. Drum Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Taylor family.