Lincolnton YMCA celebrates 15 years

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

For the past 15 years, the Lincoln County Family YMCA has been engaged in strengthening the community.

Local leaders began a capital fundraising project in 1998 and 1999, headed up by Kevin Dean, to develop the YMCA in Lincolnton. Dean became the first executive director of the Lincoln County YMCA when it opened 2001.

The property on East Gaston Street was previously owned by the hospital, which still maintains a partnership with the YMCA, according to the current YMCA Executive Director Bart Cape.

“The Y has a great history of serving families, youth development, and social responsibility,” Cape said. “Today there are more than 2,600 YMCAs across the country.”

The Y’s mission statement is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body.

“We are focused on Christian principles but we are welcome to and serving all in a very open way,” Cape said. “There are folks in our program from every kind of ethnicity and religious background.”

Besides the fitness center, the Lincoln County Family YMCA offers programming for families, day camps, after- and before-school programming, swimming lessons and child care for when a parent is working out at the Y.

There is a membership fee to join the YMCA but it is income-based, according to Cape. Once an individual is a member of the Y, most of the programs that are offered are included in the membership.

The Lincoln County YMCA recently renovated its common area and completely renovated its fitness area with all new equipment. An outdoor camp complex with a splash pad, pavilion, outdoor chapel, volleyball court and soccer field was added across the street from the Y building a few years ago.

“We are closely tied to the community in many different ways,” Cape said. “We have partnerships with the hospital, the schools and local businesses. We have health fairs throughout the year. The Y was started here in Lincolnton as a community effort.”

The Lincoln County YMCA is holding a 15th anniversary celebration on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at 1402 East Gaston Street in Lincolnton. There is no cost to attend the event.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard