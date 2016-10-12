Lincoln County Farm Bureau emphasizes safety education

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Approximately 75 students from the Future Farmers of America club at West Lincoln High School took a field trip to Wyant Farms on Friday morning for the second annual Day of Safety presented by Lincoln County Farm Bureau.

“It amazes me all of the kids that sign up for this program, girls and boys,” Lincoln County Farm Bureau president Jerry Wyant said. “I think most people don’t realize the capital investment on a farm such as this one. Here we farm 1,600 acres of grain, soybeans, wheat, corn and hay. It’s important for the students to get a hands-on look at what really happens out here on the farm on a daily basis. We want to show these students the importance of safety and people don’t realize how dangerous it can be out here on the farm.”

Wyant organized six different stations that were set up around the farm and led by volunteers from Lincoln County Cooperative Extension, Catawba County Cooperative Extension, Highway Patrol, Emergency Medical Services, North Carolina Farm Bureau and Lincoln County Soil and Water. The students arrived on the farm at 9 a.m. and split into groups, spending 30 minutes at each station.

“If you can just save one of these kids’ lives, it’s worth it,” North Carolina Farm Bureau field representative Luke Beam said. “Agriculture is the most dangerous occupation there is. Jerry Wyant has gone through a lot of trouble trying to be broad in his coverage of safety just to be proactive. Knowledge is power. We want to help these kids learn from the mistakes of others before they make those same mistakes themselves.”

The future farmers from West Lincoln learned valuable safety tips on why it’s important to be mindful and cautious when working with cattle, how to operate various farming equipment and how to properly work with pesticides and the chemicals in them. Steven Bridges, a representative from Lincoln County EMS, talked with students about the proper steps to take when an injury occurs while working on the farm.

“We’re just trying to teach them some general first-aid and how to treat different injuries that could occur while working on the farm,” Bridges said. “Also, we want to let them know that when the injury is a bit more serious they need to call 911 as soon as possible. If they’re in the field working simply providing an address won’t suffice. They need to be prepared to give detailed directions and if possible someone should come out to flag down the ambulance. It’s important to be proactive and talk with these students about prevention at a young age.”

Highway Patrol brought their Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit Program to teach students about the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol and also texting while driving. The kids got a chance to tour the inside of the BAT Mobile, which is a purpose-built vehicle that serves as a DWI processing center.

“We’re here to talk with the young students about the dangers of drinking and driving, texting while driving, speeding and of course the importance of wearing your seatbelt,” Larry Ingle of the forensic tests for alcohol branch of the Department of Health and Human Services said. “If you can reach out and grab the attention of just a few of these kids and get them to understand the dangers of what we’re talking about, then hopefully they can champion these efforts in the schools and talk with their fellow students to provide some positive peer pressure.”

Image courtesy of Matt Chapman