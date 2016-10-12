Lincoln Country Club holds Senior Club Championships
The Lincoln Country Club recently held the 2016 Senior Club Championship tournament in Lincolnton. Pictured left to right: Kathy Sigmon, Ladies Club Champion; Diane Painter, Ladies Senior Club Champion; Bob Hitt, Men’s Senior Club Champion; Robert Ensley, Men’s Super-Senior (Age 60+) Club Champion. Other winners were: Championship Flight: 1st: Bob Hitt, 2nd: Keith Saine; First Flight: 1st: Chuck Westbrook, 2nd: Robert Taylor; Second Flight: 1st: Claude Sigmon, 2nd: Jeff Shirley; Third Flight: 1st: Tim Hatch, 2nd: Ron Hegmann.
Image courtesy of Contributed
