Home » Sports » Lincoln Country Club holds Senior Club Championships

Lincoln Country Club holds Senior Club Championships

The Lincoln Country Club recently held the 2016 Senior Club Championship tournament in Lincolnton. Pictured left to right: Kathy Sigmon, Ladies Club Champion; Diane Painter, Ladies Senior Club Champion; Bob Hitt, Men’s Senior Club Champion; Robert Ensley, Men’s Super-Senior (Age 60+) Club Champion. Other winners were: Championship Flight: 1st: Bob Hitt, 2nd: Keith Saine; First Flight: 1st: Chuck Westbrook, 2nd: Robert Taylor; Second Flight: 1st: Claude Sigmon, 2nd: Jeff Shirley; Third Flight: 1st: Tim Hatch, 2nd: Ron Hegmann.

The Lincoln Country Club recently held the 2016 Senior Club Championship tournament in Lincolnton. Pictured left to right: Kathy Sigmon, Ladies Club Champion; Diane Painter, Ladies Senior Club Champion; Bob Hitt, Men’s Senior Club Champion; Robert Ensley, Men’s Super-Senior (Age 60+) Club Champion. Other winners were: Championship Flight: 1st: Bob Hitt, 2nd: Keith Saine; First Flight: 1st: Chuck Westbrook, 2nd: Robert Taylor; Second Flight: 1st: Claude Sigmon, 2nd: Jeff Shirley; Third Flight: 1st: Tim Hatch, 2nd: Ron Hegmann.

Image courtesy of Contributed

You must be logged in to post a comment Login