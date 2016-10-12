Givens selected to play in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Dallas, Texas

Staff report

Langdon Givens of Lincolnton has been selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The game will be played on Thursday, December 22 at AT&T Stadium at noon.

As a wide receiver for the Wolves, Givens has 77 career receptions for 1,485 yards and 21 touchdowns. He went over the 1,000-yard mark as a junior, with 1,067 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

Givens had a breakout game last season in the third round of the 2A state playoffs when he hauled in 8 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns against Mountain Heritage.

This season, Givens has 418 receiving yards on 22 receptions. He has eight receiving touchdowns on the season.

Givens was selected to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl from among 6,750 players who competed in regional combines across the United States.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN