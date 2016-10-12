Friday night’s top performers recognized

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Three of the four Lincoln county football teams won last week, with West Lincoln pulling out a last-second victory on Rocky Renteria’s 27-yard field goal.

East Lincoln and Lincolnton again piled up the yardage and again put big numbers on the scoreboard.

Football is the ultimate team sport, however, there are always players that stand out on Friday nights. East Lincoln’s Marcus Graham had another great performance. The sophomore quarterback was 10 for 16 passing for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs 49-14 win over Bunker Hill. Graham also ran for another 147 yards on just eight carries, scoring on runs of 53 and 63 yards.

For the East Lincoln defense, it was linebacker Trevor Childers who made plays all night. The senior totalled 16 tackles for the game, including one for a loss. Childers also had a pass breakup.

North Lincoln had the daunting task of trying to slow down 4A Alexander Central and their vaunted rushing attack. Defensive back Jordan Ulibarri did his part, recording nine solo tackles, including two for loss. The Knights held the Cougars below their average rushing yards per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, senior Ethan Hicks had 33 hard-earned yards on the ground on eight carries. The stingy Alexander Central defense held North Lincoln to 122 total yards.

Xavier McClain had yet another big night for the Lincolnton offense. The senior running back ran for 225 yards on just 13 carries (17 yards per carry) and scored three more touchdowns to push his season total to 15. McClain went over the 1000-yard mark for the season with his effort Friday night at Bandys.

On defense for the Wolves, Yung Sherrill played well, recording ten tackles. The senior also forced a Bandys fumble, and recovered a fumble.

The West Lincoln Rebels might have had their biggest win of the season. On the defensive side, linebacker Seth Willis gained praise from head coach Tom Sain for his play. The sophomore posted the first score of the game when he picked off Newton-Conover quarterback Jake Hayman’s first-quarter pass and returned it 67 yards, giving the Rebels the early lead.

Sain pointed out the play of lineman Dawson Warlick on the offensive side for his great job of blocking up front against the Red Devils. The senior helped pave the way for 246 rushing yards for West Lincoln.

Others: Rocky Renteria (WL) kicker, hit the game-winning field goal from 27 yards out with just 1.4 seconds left, giving the Rebels their fifth win of the season against just two losses. Jonathan Parks (EL) OL, was singled out by head coach Mike Byus for his blocking on the offensive line. The senior helped open holes for 292 rushing yards by the Mustangs, and helped give Graham time to throw for 173 yards.