Criminal Charges — 10-12-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Sherri Black Curtis, 44, of 2008 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 5 with two counts of worthless check and one count of failure to comply.
- Joshua Glenn McRavion, 32, of 1100 Lincoln St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 5 with one count of assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Rockie Allen Reep, 29, of 8183 Hallman Mill Rd. in Vale was charged on Oct. 5 with one count of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Courtney Dawn Reep, 26, of 8183 Hallman Mill Rd. in Vale was charged on Oct. 5 with one count of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Dana Renee Auton, 51, of 170 Short St. in Union, S.C. was charged on Oct. 6 with one count of failure to appear.
- Christopher Lee Hayes, 42, of 4355 Plateau Rd. in Newton was charged on Oct. 6 with one count of worthless check.
- Stephanie Taylor ford, 27, of 632 Camp Rotary Rd. in Gastonia was charged on Oct. 6 with two counts of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Kyle Carney Hopkinson, 28, of 176 Hoffman Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 6 with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of control substance schedule VI. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Justin Andrew Becker, 26, of 176 Hoffman Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 6 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tyqus Lashun Huff, 33, of 605 Hamrich St. in Shelby was charged on Oct. 6 with one count each of rear lamps-required lighting equipment of vehicles, driving while license suspended or revoked possession of control substance schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear.
- William Perry Walton, 34, of 10104 East Catawba St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 6 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support.
