Council approves salary increases for city employees

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Almost 150 City of Lincolnton employees will get pay raises thanks to action taken by the City Council on Thursday.

The Lincolnton City Council approved three recommendations made by consultants from the Piedmont Triad Regional Council in an effort to become more competitive in the job market with surrounding municipalities. As a result, 134 city employees will benefit from a salary increase that will go into effect on the first day of November.

“On Sept. 15, Piedmont Triad Regional Council presented the findings from their pay and classification study to Council,” City Manager Steve Zickefoose said. “The purpose of the plan they presented was to make our positions competitive as far as market value is concerned and also to work with job classifications in alignment with job descriptions. The plan also addresses equity and in particular the compression issue.”

The cost for full implementation of the plan is $235,844, in addition to the $18,000 paid to the PTRC to conduct the study.

Zickefoose said recurring funding had been set aside in this year’s budget for potential employee compensation adjustments. The amount set aside to cover these pay raises included $200,000 in the general fund, $48,000 in the water and sewer fund and $27,000 in the electric fund.

“From a budget point of view, I’m confident and feel good that we have recurring funds to implement the plan as presented by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council,” Zickefoose said. “These monies are recurring. They are not one-time dollars that were set aside in this year’s budget. I would recommend that we make the changes effective with the pay period that begins on Nov. 1.That’s a very good starting point for payroll purposes because Nov. 1 is the actual beginning of a pay period. Everything will be very clean as far as setting that up and doing the pay changes in the system.”

Approximately 85 percent of city employees will see an increase in pay with the changes approved by the Council last week. According to Zickefoose, there are 10 employees whose current salary exceeds the newly established Salary Grade Pay Plan. Those employees will be placed in a held harmless status and will not see their paychecks decrease. The remaining 14 employees are not eligible for any of these adjustments due to the amount of time they’ve served in their position.

Zickefoose and Human Resources director Tanya Osborne plan to sit down one-on-one with each employee to discuss their status within the new salary grade table and the factors that affect movement within that table.

“Compared to where we are currently, this allows us to show employees that we value them and want to compensate them appropriately compared to what everyone else is getting in this market study group,” Zickefoose said.

Councilman Dr. Martin Eaddy applauded the decision.

“I’m excited that we’re able to do this,” Eaddy said. “Our employees, because of the economic recession, certainly bore their share of city operational deductions and I’m glad we’re able to do something for them at this point.”