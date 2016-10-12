Around Town — 10-12-16

THURSDAY

Meeting

The Citizens Center, located at 115 W Main St. in Lincolnton will host the Ag District Advisory Board meeting at 7 p.m. For more information call (704) 736-8501.

Program

The Gaston County Citizen’s Resource Center, located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Highway in Dallas will host a covered dish dinner beginning at 5:30pm. There is no admission charge. After the meal a program will be held entitled “Coping With Adult Children After a Loss”. Debbie Vaughan, Outreach Coordinator from the Life Enrichment Center of Kings Mountain will be the speaker. The general public is invited.

Meeting

The Cultural Center, located at 403 E Main St. in Lincolnton will host the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Gen R F Hoke/Col W J Hoke Camp 1616 monthly meeting at 7p.m.. Everyone is welcome. For more information please contact Harmon Lackey, Adjutant, at (704) 472-7980.