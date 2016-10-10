Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Monday, Oct. 10

Soccer

East Lincoln at West Lincoln

Lincolnton at Maiden

Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter 5 p.m.

Golf

West Lincoln at Lincoln C.C.

Football

North Gaston at Forestview

East Gaston at Hunter Huss

Chase at R-S Central

Kings Mountain at Crest

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Volleyball

East Lincoln at West Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

Lincolnton at Maiden 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

SD-7 individual conference tournament at Maiden

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Soccer

West Caldwell at West Lincoln

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill 6:30 p.m.

Cherryville at Lincoln Charter 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Lincoln Charter at East Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

SD-7 individual conference tournament at Maiden

Cross-country

SD-7 teams at United Way Invitational at Southside Park – Newton