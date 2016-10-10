This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Monday, Oct. 10
Soccer
East Lincoln at West Lincoln
Lincolnton at Maiden
Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter 5 p.m.
Golf
West Lincoln at Lincoln C.C.
Football
North Gaston at Forestview
East Gaston at Hunter Huss
Chase at R-S Central
Kings Mountain at Crest
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Volleyball
East Lincoln at West Lincoln 4:30 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
SD-7 individual conference tournament at Maiden
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Soccer
West Caldwell at West Lincoln
Lincolnton at Bunker Hill 6:30 p.m.
Cherryville at Lincoln Charter 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Lincoln Charter at East Lincoln 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
SD-7 individual conference tournament at Maiden
Cross-country
SD-7 teams at United Way Invitational at Southside Park – Newton
