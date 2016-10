Roundup

Tennis

The East Lincoln girls tennis team went 1-1 last week, losing to Maiden and then defeating Bunker Hill to end the regular season with a 13-2 record, good for second place in the SD-7.

The West Lincoln girls tennis team defeated Bunker Hill, Bandys and Newton-Conover last week to finish the season with an 11-2 record, and a third place finish in the SD-7.

The teams will participate in the individual conference tournament this week at Maiden.

Thursday

East Lincoln 9, Bunker Hill 0

Shelby Auvil (EL) defeated Maggie Huffman (BH) 6-0, 6-2

Bethany Owens (EL) defeated Logan Murphy (BH) 6-1, 6-1

Emma Lambeck (EL) defeated Kaitlyn Ewing (BH) 6-1, 6-3

Crosby Carpenter (EL) defeated Tiffany Huffman (BH) 6-0, 6-1

Renee Carlson (EL) defeated Kaitlyn Guins (BH) 6-4, 6-0

Brianna Johnson (EL) defeated Regan Hedrick (BH) 7-5, 6-2

Lambeck/Owens (EL) defeated Huffman/Murphy (BH) 8-3

Auvil/Merritt (EL) defeated Ewing/Huffman (BH) 8-1

Carlson/Johnson (EL) defeated Hedrick/Diana Chavez (BH) 8-1

Tuesday

Tennis

Maiden 9, East Lincoln 0

Zoe Huffman (M) defeated Shelby Auvil (EL) 6-0, 6-0

Toni Laney (M) defeated Bethany Owens (EL) 6-0, 6-1

Easton Finger (M) defeated Emma Lambeck (EL) 6-1, 6-2

Gracie Arrowood (M) defeated Crosby Carpenter (EL) 6-0, 6-2

Morgan Butler (M) defeated Renee Carlson (EL) 6-0, 6-1

Danielle Donovan (M) defeated Addison Merritt (EL) 6-0, 6-3

Ally Donovan (M) defeated Brianna Johnson (EL) 7-5

Huffman/Laney (M) defeated Auvil/Owens (EL) 8-0

Finger/Arrowood (M) defeated Lambeck/Carlson (EL) 8-0

Butler/D. Donovan (M) defeated Carpenter/Merritt (EL) 8-2