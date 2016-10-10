Rising Sun Pottery ‘Empty Bowl’ fundraiser to benefit hospice

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Rising Sun Pottery in Lincolnton will host its 19th annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser on Tuesday evening to benefit Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County.

The idea of an empty bowl fundraiser originated in Denver, Colorado during the 1970’s as a way to raise money for local food banks. Rising Sun Pottery, however, has been donating the proceeds from its event to HPCLC since its inception back in 1997.

“It’s a good cause,” Rising Sun Pottery owner Gary Lee said. “Hospice does a lot for the community. They do a lot of things that most people in the community don’t even realize so we just try to help support them in any way that we can.”

The event helps HPCLC provide care for patients without insurance, specialized services for children, grief care for anyone who has experienced loss and community education initiatives that help individuals in Lincoln County reach important end-of-life decisions. Rising Sun Pottery donates 65 percent of the gross earnings, which, according to Lee, is likely to come out to more than $2,000 in total.

“I think we started at 40 percent, but now we’re up to 65 percent of the gross earnings that are directly donated to Hospice,” Lee said. “My goal, not next year but the year after, is that we’ll top out at 75 percent of the earnings going toward the benefit of hospice and then we take the other 25 percent and that goes toward everything that we have to purchase. We’re not in it to make money, we’re just in it to try and get the community to help support hospice.”

Employees and students alike have worked tirelessly, crafting more than 325 soup bowls that will be made available to the public at a cost of $10 each. There are also five unique face bowls that will be available for purchase at $20 apiece. The price of a bowl also includes your choice of either homemade vegetable beef or potato soup, along with a beverage and dessert.

“The soup is all homemade,” Lee said. “We’ll cook the vegetable beef soup here on Tuesday morning and let it simmer all day long until the event. Monica Pendleton from Crouse makes the potato soup on Monday night and we go over there and pick it up at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Hospice helped her mother many, many years ago when she passed away and this is her way of giving back. My students bring desserts and the hospice volunteers bring desserts with them as well.”

Lee expects to go through about 34 gallons of soup in total and any that’s left over at the end of the night will be donated to Christian Ministries in Lincolnton.

The fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until 7 p.m. Rising Sun Pottery is located at 209 South Academy Street in Lincolnton. For more information, email risingsunpottery@bellsouth.net.

Image courtesy of LTN File