Reader’s Forum

Students aren’t prepared

Students are not prepared for college, let alone the “real world,” after moving through the public school system of Lincoln County.

I am a sophomore at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and I attribute my less-than-amazing GPA to the Lincoln County school system.

Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed my time at Lincolnton High School, probably because the work required little to no effort. On average, I spent roughly an hour or two a week on schoolwork outside of class, and tests required a maximum of 30 minutes of studying.

This was a rude awakening my first semester of college.

After learning what a library is, I realized that Lincolnton High School failed to prepare me for all “real world” decisions as well. I had no idea how to file taxes, become a knowledgeable voter or create my own budget. Instead, I had the Pythagorean Theorem ingrained in my brain, a formula I have yet to use in college.

My brother is a junior at Lincolnton High School, and for the sake of the future of Lincoln County as a whole, I sincerely hope something is done to save our school system.

Kat Macomson

Chapel Hill