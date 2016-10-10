Opioid addiction is an epidemic

When you think of drug addicts and epidemics of opioid abuse, images of big cities come to mind, especially those rundown neighborhoods that are already plagued with crime.

But the truth belies that image. Those addicts are just as likely to live next to a bucolic covered bridge in Vermont or a sprawling dairy farm in Wisconsin – or next to a tobacco field in southeastern North Carolina.

Here in Cumberland County and across the Cape Fear region – in the rural and urban parts alike – we’ve got a big problem with opioid addiction. The problem is increasing in a scary progression: In 2010, Cape Fear Valley Medical center treated one heroin overdose. Last year, the hospital saw more than 125.

We’ve done some of the right things in response. Doctors, hospitals and pharmacies are more vigilant about opioid prescriptions, and in watching their patients for signs of addiction. The Fayetteville police were the first in the state to have patrol officers carry the overdose-reversing drug naloxone. And the police and district attorney’s office are the first in the South to adopt a program that diverts drug addicts into treatment instead of charging them with drug possession.

And there we find the roadblock – one that could prevent any of those efforts from achieving long-term success. The 16-bed Myrover-Reese Fellowship Home is Cumberland county’s only residential treatment center. Once it’s full – and it usually is – it has to refer patients to other counties. And the bottom line is that nowhere in the state are there enough beds to match up with the need for treatment.

The problem is no surprise in Washington, where Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack leads the White House Rural Council, which is seeking solutions to the opioid addiction epidemic. Vilsack’s top policy adviser was in Fayetteville last week for a forum that brought together health providers, judges, police and nonprofit leaders to talk about solutions. Participants agreed that continued close collaboration among all of those agencies is a big part of the solution.

But Vilsack’s adviser, Jeff Eschmeyer, said the big message was the same he’s been hearing at similar roundtables across the country: “… the lack of resources, the lack of treatment centers, especially in rural areas. … We’re pushing our message that more resources are really needed.”

Yes, they are. It’s safe to call this an emergency, one that needs assistance from Washington, so we can set up more treatment centers in this county, this region, and everywhere else in the country that is facing the same problem. All of our collaboration is beginning to work, but it won’t buy us a cure if it leads to a locked door between addicts and the treatment they need.

— from the Fayetteville Observer.