Obituaries — 10-10-16

Rodney Wilkinson

Rodney Wilkinson, age 77, of 5698 King Wilkinson Road, Denver died Saturday, October 8, 2016.

His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Randy Setzer and Rev. Ken Jones officiating. His body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. today at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Wilkinson was born on October 22, 1938 and was the son of the late Everett Blair and Zellie Ballard Wilkinson. He was a lifetime member of Macedonia Baptist Church, was retired after 27 years as President and General Manager of Transport Equipment and was also co-owner of NAPA in Denver.

Mr. Wilkinson is survived by his wife, Hazel Mode Wilkinson of the home; and two sons, Dale Wilkinson and wife, Lisa of Denver and David Wilkinson and wife, Deanna of Denver.

Memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 5286 E. Highway 150, Lincolnton, NC 28092 or to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Wilkinson family.

Hazel McAlister Weaver Abernathy

Hazel McAlister Weaver Abernathy, age 88, of Carillon Assisted Living, died on Sunday, October 9, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2016, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Stanley Spence and Rev. Dr. Dixon Free officiating. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2016, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Abernathy was born July 31, 1928, in Catawba County, to the late Belton G. and Florence Long McAlister. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Jack David Weaver; two brothers; and two sisters. She worked in textiles.

She is survived by her husband, J.D. Abernathy; a son, Barry Weaver, and wife Debbie, of Spruce Pine; two sisters, Saundra Ward of Lincolnton and JoAnne Baucom of Fla.; two grandsons, David Weaver and Dustin Weaver; one great-grandson, Colton Weaver; a stepson, David Abernathy of Columbia, S.C.; four step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and a number of special nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 201 Robin Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Abernathy family.

Bobby Ray Shull

Bobby Ray Shull, 80, of Maiden passed away October 6, 2016 at Catawba Regional Hospice at Sherrills Ford.

Born August 9, 1936 in Lincoln County he was the son of the late George Washington Shull and the late Hessie Williams Shull. Bobby was a charter member of Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, Maiden. In addition to his parents, two sisters, Ruth Stikeleather Lambert and Ruby Ballard preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, D. “Jean” McCorkle Shull of the home; three sisters, Peggy Ledford of Denver, Dot Dellinger of Sherrills Ford, Jo Ann Kelly of Denver; special nephew, Jamie “Buck” McCorkle; and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family.

A funeral service will be held today, October 10, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, Maiden, with Rev. Jeff Harris officiating with Pastor Jeff Harris and Rev. Darrin Stroud officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 2:45 pm.

Memorials may be made to Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, 6815 E. Hwy. 150, Maiden, NC 28650

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Shull family.

Lavonda Upton McSwain

Lavonda Upton McSwain, 68, of Cherryville died on October 5, 2016.

Funeral services will be held on October 11, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. and at other times at the home.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the McSwain family.

John Thomas Sherman

John Thomas Sherman, 57, of Newton died on October 4, 2016.

A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden with Military. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Sherman family.

Hannah ‘Cheyanne’ Fish

Hannah “Cheyanne” Fish, 9, of Maiden died on October 5, 2016.

A service to celebrate Cheyanne’s life was held on October 9, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Lawing’s Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on October 9, 2016 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Lawing’s Chapel Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Fish family.

Patty Darlene Blanton

Patty Darlene Blanton, 50, of Cherryville died on October 6, 2016.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Blanton family.

Margaret Keener Childers

Margaret Keener Childers, 91, of Lincolnton died on October 7, 2016.

Her funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on October 9, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Childers family.

Christine ‘Teeny’ Mauney Kiser

Mrs. Christine “Teeny” Mauney Kiser, 93, of Cherryville died on October 9, 2016.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Derrick Clinton Barineau

Derrick Clinton Barineau, 35, of Hickory died on October 6, 2016.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Barineau family.

Rayvon Hal Little

Rayvon Hal Little, 84, of Matthews died on October 9, 201

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Ebony & White’s Funeral Service.