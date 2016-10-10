Lincolnton PD busts 6 in child predator sting

Staff report

Six men are facing felony charges following a Lincolnton Police Department child predator sting operation conducted between Sept. 15 and Tuesday.

Delvin Roger Fox, 47, of 1842 Fingerbridge Road in Hickory, Chris Scott Nance, 43, of 611 W. Wilson Avenue in Mooresville, Matthew Wade Packard, 30, of 2204 Deal Road in Cherryville, Terrence John Reed, 55, of 1451 Roseland Drive in Lincolnton, Monte Lynn Wall, 63, of 334 Swanson Drive SW in Lenoir and Jeffrey Ralph Talbott, 64, of 2965 Rock Face Church Road in Taylorsville, are each charged with felony solicitation of a child by a computer for an unlawful sex act and appearing to meet the child. They were all arrested without incident, according to a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department.

Reed, Wall and Talbott were additionally charged with disseminating obscene images to a minor.

Officers said none of the suspects have prior criminal histories but that Reed has two pending charges in Lincoln County for sexual battery.

Fox, arrested on Tuesday, was issued a $50,000 secured bond. Nance, arrested on Sept. 15, was issued a $50,000 secured bond. Packard, arrested on Sept. 27, was issued a $25,000 secured bond. Reed, arrested on Sept. 26, was issued a $75,000 secured bond. Wall, arrested on Sept. 29, was issued a $50,000 secured bond. Talbott was arrested on Sept. 23 and was given a $70,000 secured bond.

“The Lincolnton Police Department is constantly working hard to identify, investigate and apprehend online sexual predators that target children as victims,” Lt. Jason Munday said in a press release. “These offenders have utilized social media as a means to target children. Our detectives and officers have kept up in the latest training as it relates to this medium as a means of child victimization. Our goal is to protect as many potential child victims from ever being victimized through these proactive operations.”

Image courtesy of LPD