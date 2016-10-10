Lincolnton City Council discusses cruising ordinance

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton City Council meeting Thursday was marked with opposition to a 1994 ordinance that outlawed cruising.

Caroline Brown, who announced her intentions to run for mayor of Lincolnton last month, spearheaded a group of 10 or so citizens that brought their protest to the council chambers inside city hall. The group consisted of adults and a few high schools students who displayed signs that read “Don’t kill downtown. Vote yes.”

“Tonight I am proposing to open a discussion, I’m not necessarily asking for a decision to be made tonight,” Brown said. “We’re hoping to bring together a moment between elected leaders and community to make a compromise for our youth. If we don’t make a change for our children, then who have we failed? The next generation. Kate’s skating rink and the bowling alley are both gone. Children have been cruising for three or four months now every Friday and every Saturday. It’s something that’s coming and it should, in our opinion, be allowed.”

Brown singled out councilmen Dr. Martin Eaddy and Roby Jetton, asking them to think back to their youth when they used to cruise up and down Main Street. She referenced former Mayor John Gilleland, who met his wife for the first time while cruising one night back in 1978.

“Nostalgia is a good thing, but nostalgia is not a good foundation for making public policy,” Eaddy said. “We know from experience that a former Council stopped cruising and I don’t think they did it to be popular … I was in the school system. I can tell you that there were a lot of drug deals done on Main Street because we had to clean the mess up on Monday at school. We know what the problems were, so anything that we look at we have to address the problems that we know existed. It was a dangerous, unhealthy situation that led that Council to make that decision.”

Brown proposed a compromise that the Council allow cruising from 8-10 p.m. on either Friday or Saturday night. She also suggested charging students who wish to cruise a fee that would allow them to purchase a tag for their vehicle to determine who can and cannot cruise.

“We have nothing for our youth here in Lincolnton,” Brown said. “It’s a sad day when our youth is camping out at a fast food restaurant, Chick-Fil-A in Denver, and that’s more exciting than anything we have to offer them here in downtown Lincolnton. I’ve heard that some of y’all have a plan to bring business to downtown at night. You want to create a nightlife, you want to bring some excitement. You know what I don’t hear people say? ‘I can’t wait to go to Lincolnton on a Friday night.’ I don’t want to see Lincolnton become a little town between Hickory and Gastonia.”

The discussion lasted well over 45 minutes and centered mostly on whether cruising would help or hurt business in the downtown area. Some Council members raised concerns over traffic and a lack of manpower available to the Lincolnton Police Department to police the crime that led a previous Council to ban cruising more than 20 years ago.

Mayor Ed Hatley asked that Brown draw up a plan to present to City Manager Steve Zickefoose before the Council considers the matter further. Brown said she plans to return to the next meeting with finite details put into writing to present to the Council.

Image courtesy of LTN File