K9 unit helps deputies make felony drug arrest

Staff report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office drug detection dog helped deputies charge a felon with possession of meth and a handgun on Tuesday.

Deputies said Nathan Charles Ross, 34, of Peeler Road in Vale, was arrested following a traffic stop near South Laurel Street and South Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton. Ross was stopped for driving erratically and driving left of center. During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office drug detection dog, Anya, sniffed around the vehicle and alerted deputies to the presence of drugs several times.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine hidden in the driver’s side doorframe and found a handgun and digital scales hidden in the engine compartment.

Ross was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO