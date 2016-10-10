Home » Sports » High School Football Scoreboard

High School Football Scoreboard

Friday

West Lincoln 24, Newton-Conover 21

Lincolnton 54, Bandys 28

Alexander Central 48, North Lincoln 7

Cherryville 35, Thomas Jefferson 34

East Burke 20, Draughn 0

Hibriten 56, Fred T. Foard 7

St. Stephens 31, Patton 29

Watauga 45, Freedom 7

Wilkes Central 47, Starmount 18

Mountain Heritage 44, Owen 0

Erwin 42, McDowell 15

Thomasville 34, West Davidson 0

 

Thursday

East Lincoln 49, Bunker Hill 14

West Caldwell 35, Maiden 12

Shelby 45, East Rutherford 7

South Point 45, Ashbrook 12

Bessemer City 58, Comm. School of Davidson 21

Stuart Cramer 55, Lake Norman Charter 0

Hickory 40, South Caldwell 28

Lake Norman 28, South Iredell 20

Statesville 31, North Iredell 6

Reidsville 75, Graham 0

Richmond County 35, Hoke County 7

