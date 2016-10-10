High School Football Scoreboard

Friday
West Lincoln 24, Newton-Conover 21
Lincolnton 54, Bandys 28
Alexander Central 48, North Lincoln 7
Cherryville 35, Thomas Jefferson 34
East Burke 20, Draughn 0
Hibriten 56, Fred T. Foard 7
St. Stephens 31, Patton 29
Watauga 45, Freedom 7
Wilkes Central 47, Starmount 18
Mountain Heritage 44, Owen 0
Erwin 42, McDowell 15
Thomasville 34, West Davidson 0
Thursday
East Lincoln 49, Bunker Hill 14
West Caldwell 35, Maiden 12
Shelby 45, East Rutherford 7
South Point 45, Ashbrook 12
Bessemer City 58, Comm. School of Davidson 21
Stuart Cramer 55, Lake Norman Charter 0
Hickory 40, South Caldwell 28
Lake Norman 28, South Iredell 20
Statesville 31, North Iredell 6
Reidsville 75, Graham 0
Richmond County 35, Hoke County 7
