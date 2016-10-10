Educating the Future: Amy Cable

Name: Amy Cable

Subject/Position: Guidance Counselor

Work location within Lincoln County Schools (LCS): West Lincoln High School

How long have you worked for LCS: 21 years

Where did you attend school as a student (K-12)? Tryon Elementary School, Bessemer City Junior High, and Bessemer City High School.

What do you like best about your school/work location? The best thing about working at West Lincoln High School is the outstanding faculty, staff, and students I have the privilege to work with each day.

If you could give students one piece of advice what would it be and why? The best advice for high school students is to challenge themselves starting in the freshman year and continuing through their senior year by choosing their classes wisely and striving to do their very best. Each year college acceptances become more and more competitive. Students need to be aware that colleges are looking at the rigor of classes taken along with grades and GPA.

Why is Lincoln County Schools special to you? I was born and raised in Lincoln County, and Lincoln County has phenomenal schools with employees who genuinely care for their students and promote success in their classroom and everyday life.

Do you/ did you have any children that attended school at a Lincoln County School? If so, which school(s)? My son, Trendon Cable, attended Norris Childers Elementary School and is currently an 8th grader at West Lincoln Middle School.

If you have a spouse, please share the name. My husband Trent Cable is a graduate of West Lincoln High School.

Where did you go to college and in what area(s) of study did you earn your degree(s)? I have a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English with a concentration in Secondary Education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. I have a Masters of Education in School Counseling from the University of West Alabama.

What would you want to tell others about your experience working in Lincoln County Schools? I began my career as an English teacher at West Lincoln High School in August of 1995. I taught English I, English I Honors, and English III for eleven years. I was the English Department Chairperson and was chosen as Teacher of the Year for WLHS for the 2006/2007 school year. I loved teaching Romeo and Juliet and American Lit; however, I felt I had a gift for helping students choose their classes and for college planning. I obtained my Masters in School Counseling and started my career as a counselor, still at WLHS, in August of 2007. I was over all state testing and 10th and 11th graders. I am now the Senior Counselor and love working with students and parents on class and college planning/applications, scholarships, financial aid, and post secondary opportunities.

What would be any advice you would want to share with students in Lincoln County?

“Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” Nora Ephron

If you work really hard and are kind, amazing things will happen!

What book are you currently reading? I am an avid reader and love all types of books especially mysteries. I have just finished the 23rd book in James Patterson’s Alex Cross series entitled Cross Justice. I am now reading The Story: The Bible as One Continuous Story of God and His People.

Please list hobbies or activities that you like to do while not working? I am a Group Exercise Instructor at the Lincoln County YMCA and The Rock Fitness. I am a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and coordinate the Youth Program there. I love working out, reading, dancing, shopping, swimming, and spending time with my family.

Are there any notable accomplishments that you are proud to share with others?

2016 Lincoln County Schools Counselor of the Year.

2006/2007 West Lincoln High School Teacher of the Year.

I serve on the Lincoln County Schools Anti-Bullying Task Force, AIG District Advisory Committee, LCS Curriculum Committee, the Career and College Promise Advisory Board for Gaston College, and WLHS SIT Team. I am WLHS’s Student Council Advisor, SAT and AP Coordinator, and the creator and advisor for the Real Girls Rock: Mind, Body, and Soul club which focuses on self-esteem, body wellness and image, overall confidence, and community service.

Lincoln County Schools would like to extend sincere thanks to Mrs. Cable for her service as Guidance Counselor at WLHS as well as a leader within our district counseling workforce. The role of a Guidance Counselor is extremely important for the overall success of our students as well as a school and Amy showcases the characteristics of a dedicated employee, colleague, parent, and alumni in her role. Lincoln County Schools is successful because of great employees such as Mrs. Amy Cable.

Image courtesy of LTN File